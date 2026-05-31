Former Bronco Aqib Talib Gets Embarrassed in Attempt to Criticize Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is no stranger to taking shots from engagement chasing media members over the past several seasons. There have been infamous stretches where certain media pundits have leaned into attacking Justin Herbert with outlandish digs calling him a social media quarterback and using other derogatory language knowing the Chargers' fan base will respond on social media.

Justin Herbert, for the first time in his career, missed a few voluntary OTAs during phase two of the team's OTA schedule to support his girlfriend, Madison Beer, on the start of her music tour in Europe. The absence, although extremely minor the off-season program, has drawn criticism from several members of the NFL media mainly due to the timing of the off-season leaving so few options to talk about.

Former Pro-Bowl and All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib, who was once a menace in the AFC West for the Denver Broncos has transitioned to a role in media and podcasting as of late. It appears that Talib has joined the ranks of the media to take the harshest angle possible when discussing Justin Herbert.

Talib provides analysis and takes on the Underdog Fantasy Network show The Arena: Gridiron. On a recent episode, Justin Herbert's OTA absence was brought up and Talib made several comparisons implying that no quarterback has won a championship and skipped any minute of OTAs with the exception of Tom Brady during the covid-affected 2021 season.

Fans were quick to point out on X how wrong Talib was with the facts. A community note correcting the facts has been added to the original post on X stating that Tom Brady missed most if not all voluntary off-season activities with his team for multiple years.

Talib played fast and loose with the facts in his attempt to attack Justin Herbert. He was immediately hit with a community note on X and the other hosts and participants of the show appeared take a position defending Herbert.

The bottom line is, everyone in and around the Chargers and even some of Talib's co-hosts know that Herbert has been relentless in his career and has never missed any activities or practice. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh gave a full endorsement of Hebert's time away at a media availability press conference at the start of phase three of OTAs and highlighted how Herbert is always in the building and he was happy to see the balance.

Aqib Talib took a shot at Justin Hebert and quickly was corrected. Will this be a new media pundit coming after Herbert for engagement points? Time will tell.