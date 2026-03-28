Chargers, A.J. Brown Trade Idea Comes Up Again After NFL Free Agency

Nearly three weeks since the start of free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers still have some major holes to fill. As does every other team in the NFL, as free agency can't fix every problem on a roster. For the Bolts, however, the lack of urgency for some of their lacking positions is somewhat frustrating.

They've failed to add a prominent playmaker to help Justin Herbert, specifically at the wide receiver position. The Chargers have a solid group of skill players that includes Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Oronde Gadsden II and Omarion Hampton. They're just missing a top option for Herbert to target.

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The Bolts need a type of player that strikes fear into opposing defenses, one that their gameplan is completely made around stopping. All offseason, they've been listed as a possible trade destination for Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. Brown, while extremely successful with the Birds, has seen frustrations boil over numerous times with teammates and coaches.

It'd be difficult for the Eagles to trade Brown right now due to his contract, but there's still a possibility of him being moved. The Chargers were once again named in the mix.

Chargers linked to A.J. Brown trade again before NFL Draft

A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Gilberto Manzano of SI listed the biggest draft needs for every AFC team. For the Chargers, it was receiver, guard and edge rusher.

"The Chargers have been searching for wide receivers and offensive linemen since Jim Harbaugh was hired two seasons ago," Manzano wrote. "L.A. needs a physical perimeter player (maybe a trade for A.J. Brown) to complement the skill set of Ladd McConkey."

It'd also be difficult on the Chargers' end to pull off a trade. Not money wise, as they're still boasting nearly $50 million in cap space. The fact of the matter is, the Chargers only have five picks in this year's draft. Granted, whatever pick they give up likely won't end up being a better player than Brown right away, as the Chargers need to take advantage of their 'win-now' window.

It still doesn't seem like a move that this regime would make. Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh have been extremely frugal when it comes to spending money and assets on one player. They haven't handed out any massive contracts in their three offseasons together, it's hard to see them acquiring Brown with cap hits over $20 million per year until 2029.