The Los Angeles Chargers aren't known for being big spenders, at least with this current regime. Even knowing that some of their own free agents would command big money on the open market, fans and media knew the team wouldn't go high for most of their players.

That was the case with two of their own free agents this year in Odafe Oweh and Zion Johnson. Oweh, whom they acquired from Baltimore back in October, tallied 7.5 sacks in 12 games with the Bolts. His 3-sack performance in the Wild Card certainly increased his price tag as well.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

When it comes to Johnson, the Chargers obviously needed more interior offensive line help. Johnson was solid, not great. However, the Chargers were never going to overpay for his services, despite him being one of their former first-round picks.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report named the eight worst overpays of free agency this offseason, with Oweh and Johnson being among those listed.

Odafe Oweh and Zion Johnson tabbed among worst overpays of 2026 offseason

Odafe Oweh | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Oweh landed a four-year, $96 million contract from the Washington Commanders, a staggering number that many didn't expect to happen. Davenport pointed out that an anonymous NFL agent told Ralph Vacchiano and Eric Williams of FOX Sports that "there's a reason" why Baltimore traded Oweh in the first place.

"It can be argued that the Commanders simply paid the going rate for a solid edge-rusher in his prime," Davenport wrote. "That if they hadn't backed up the truck someone else would have. But over the first five games of last season, Oweh didn't have a sack with the Ravens. He doesn't add much against the run—Oweh has just one 40-tackle season in five professional seasons. And we just saw both the Ravens and Chargers (two of the better-run organizations in the NFL) pass on handing Oweh the big bucks."

Oweh honestly was going to land a massive deal like that eventually. What was even more surprising was how Johnson's market panned out. The Cleveland Browns handed Johnson a three-year, $49.5 million deal.

"Johnson is admittedly still young, and the Browns appear to be gambling on that first-round potential. But while injuries at tackle certainly played a role in the Chargers having a dreadful offensive line last year, so did the fact that Johnson was one of the worst starting guards in the league."

The Chargers likely are happy with how things played out.