Chargers Bye Week Rooting Guide: Tracking NFL Trade Deadline Factors to Know

For the Los Angeles Chargers, the bye week isn’t about looking at the AFC West anymore.

Now, it’s all about the NFL trade deadline.

Were this a normal year for the Chargers, the bye-week advice would be to track the AFC West. But the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0), Denver Broncos (4-2) and even the Las Vegas Raiders (3-3), like 99 percent of the NFL, have fully distanced themselves from the 0-6 Chargers.

Given this torrid state of things for Jim Harbaugh’s club, the attention during the bye week turns to the idea of both buying and selling at the NFL trade deadline.

Chargers NFL trade deadline buying factors to watch

Don’t scoff too hard at the idea of the Chargers buying at the NFL trade deadline. They’re stubborn. They haven’t fired Mike McDaniel or changed anything, really, implying that they think more of the same will be a good thing, perhaps even far into 2027.

To that end, maybe they look to buy long-term talent capable of helping them not necessarily this year, but years down the line while easing off free agency and draft needs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are also on bye, but keep them in the back of the mind because of a trade candidate like former first-round wideout Brian Thomas Jr.

Look at the Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings too. If the Colts keep losing in the aftermath of firing a general manager, someone like guard Quenton Nelson could become available. Keenan Allen is still there too, for whatever that’s worth.

There’s also the Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans to watch. The Browns are 4-2, but losing to the terrible Titans could change how they approach the deadline. Someone like Jerry Jeudy has been labeled a trade candidate. Everyone on the Titans could be for sale.

Then there’s the Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals. After already trading Marvin Harrison Jr., a fall to 2-5 could mean the Cardinals cough up names like pass-rusher Josh Sweat.

Chargers NFL trade deadline selling factors to watch

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watch all the contenders.

The Chicago Bears already won on Thursday night and the popular idea, which is also understandable, is the Chargers shipping Mack back there to give him a chance at a title.

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t really a contender at 2-4 and play Monday night, but keep them in the back of the mind because Jerry Jones loves his splashy moves.

Locally, the 2-4 Los Angeles Rams fancy themselves contenders and like to burn the future of the present, so if they beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, they become a possible Mack trading spot.

And while the New York Giants look so-so before a game against the Houston Texans, there’s always an outside chance the Harbaugh brothers link up for a trade.

Generally speaking, any team with a chance of the playoffs is worth watching for injuries, too. It’s not just Mack: The Chargers have excess talent at spots like cornerback they could also trade away, even if it’s minimal draft pick return. Teams desperate to stay in the hunt at the deadline tend to look toward the bottom of the standings first for obvious reasons, and well, the Chargers are right there.

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