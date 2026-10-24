If Chargers Are Going to Be Stubborn, They Should Call Jaguars at NFL Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Chargers fit as big fire-sale hosts at the NFL trade deadline.

Trading away Khalil Mack and others makes plenty of sense right now at 0-6, before what could be even more problematic losses after the bye. Bottoming out like this could mean hot seats for Jim Harbaugh and up into the front office for Joe Hortiz, too.

But with the Chargers completely quiet over the bye week for hot-seat candidates like Mike McDaniel, there’s an air of taking the long-term view about the franchise.

If that continues to be the case, there’s always a chance the Chargers throw out a curveball of a surprise and actually make a small buy or two at the NFL trade deadline, instead.

What if Chargers buy at NFL trade deadline?

Brian Thomas Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Chargers believe that McDaniel’s system just needs more time to blossom, there’s a chance they actually work to beef up that system with better pieces.

Make no mistake, the roster-building hasn’t been good enough. Hortiz’s approach to the interior offensive line is stuck in the 90s. There’s an overreliance on drop-happy Quentin Johnston. Ladd McConkey can’t stay healthy and the ill-advised first-round usage on a running back has backfired so far.

One way to possibly open up McDaniel’s system? Deep threats.

One name who might be available? Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a former first-round pick who some around the NFL believe will be available soon, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Immensly talented, Fowler said,” but I talked to several teams who believe that he could be dealt over the next few weeks…they hoped that his deep threat would balance things out for other receivers, but the last two weeks, no catches, had just 15 snaps…something has to give. There will be interested parties.”

The 23rd pick in 2024, Thomas has a solid 1,282 yards and 10 scores as a rookie but heavily regressed over the last two seasons.

There’s always a chance with these situations that the player ends up better in new surroundings. Thomas would undoubtedly be a better deep threat than, say, Derius Davis. Maybe he excels in a McDaniel scheme.

Either way, the asking price on a Thomas trade might be too rich for the Chargers. But they would have to counterbalance that with the idea he’s on a first-round contract through at least 2027 and he hasn’t exactly put himself in line for a massive second contract. Adding a first-round talent who is still just 24 years old could remove needing to use a top-five pick on a wide receiver in next year’s draft.

These are the sort of things the Chargers will need to weigh over the next few weeks. If they’re adamant about just keeping everything the same in the front office and on the coaching staff, then perhaps a shrewd addition like this ends up being considered.

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