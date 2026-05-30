Chargers post-June 1 cut candidates: Who could be salary cap casualty?

As we’ve noted in the past, the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t going to get active cutting players because of the June 1 deadline.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t Chargers cut candidates to watch.

Generally, NFL teams use the post-June 1 designation when cutting players, or outright wait until after June 1 to use some flexibility in moving around cap hits to future years.

Given how the Chargers do business, they don’t need any cap space ($43 million free right now) and there aren’t major gains to be had with post-June 1 designations because of how they write contracts.

Even so, some notable cut candidates are worth circling this time of year. Here is a look at a few and the minimal cash the Chargers might be able to save against the salary cap by letting these players go over the course of the summer.

EDGE Bud Dupree

Bud Dupree | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Here’s the lone exception to the “wouldn’t save notable money” idea about a post-June 1 designation.

If the Chargers move on from Bud Dupree, it would save $2.49 million.

The Chargers drafted Akheem Mesidor in the first round to go with Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu. They’re waiting for Kyle Kennard to develop and Nadame Tucker is perhaps the undrafted free agent to know for the Chargers this summer.

Dupree could be the most notable cut candidate on the Chargers right now.

WR Derius Davis

Derius Davis | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Could Derius Davis be in trouble?

The Chargers have talked up Davis as a comeback feel-good story this offseason. But they also went out and got Brenen Thompson in the draft.

That 4.26 speedy rookie was all about Mike McDaniel. And he’s going to get his chances on special teams. That could make it hard for Davis to justify his spot on what is a very deep wideout room for McDaniel’s offense.

Cutting Davis after June 1 would save the Chargers about $1.1 million.

Scott Matlock

Scott Matlock | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A fun idea as a two-way player who can do a bit of everything, McDaniel’s offense might force Scott Matlock off the roster.

The Chargers reloaded the defensive line this offseason. They brought on Alec Ingold at fullback and revamped the tight end room, adding David Njoku and Charlie Kolar alongside Oronde Gadsden.

Written another way, there’s just nowhere left for Matlock and cutting him, too, would save about $1.1 million.

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