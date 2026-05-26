Chargers, Derwin James Contract Extension is Latest Big Win for LA

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t take long to get a long-term contract extension done with star safety Derwin James.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz just got done this week publicly talking about wanting to get a deal done.

Now it is. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers and James agreed on a three-year, $75.6 million deal. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a $25.2 million per-year deal with $57.5 million fully guaranteed.

James, 30, had one year left on his current contract going into 2026 that would have made him a $24.6 million cap hit. He was a key priority to get done this summer for a Chargers team that just lost defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, replacing him with Chris O'Leary.

During the Jim Harbaugh era, James has enjoyed immense success near the line of scrimmage in the slot. That projects to continue in 2026 and well into the future as it maximizes his skill set.

Chargers, Derwin James Contract Extension Reaction

Derwin James | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Call this a massive win for the Chargers.

After a pretty frugal offseason financially, the Chargers had roughly $45 million free before this deal. It won't move that cap space needle much, but the rollover cash stresses that they weren't exactly hurting for cap space in future years.

This deal for James just squeaks over the $25.1 million bar set by Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens last year. Now, they'll get the benefits of James' prime and by the time a possible downturn happens, others will have jumped past this mark, making it look like a value.

For the Chargers, it has to be nice to have a superstar like James locked down for multiple years, as opposed to going year-to-year with another star like Khalil Mack.

Conservative estimates had this James contract extension happening during training camp, so the timing is a win. That leaves plenty of room for Tuli Tuipulotu contract extension back-and-forth to happen during training camp, with nothing else of the sort really getting in the way.

We'll see about actual James contract structure and yearly cap hits soon enough. But getting it done, out of the way and at a strong market rate removes one big question left around the Chargers this summer.

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