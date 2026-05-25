Chargers Waste No Time Making Stance on Derwin James Contract Clear

When it comes to big contract extensions for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, it doesn’t get much bigger than Derwin James.

Not totally fair: The Chargers need to get a contract extension done with Tuli Tuipulotu, too.

But James is the big fish. He’s the top-dollar guy at the top of his respective position who isn’t as easily under team control into future years. And he’s the backbone of the Jim Harbaugh-era vibes in the locker room.

Did anyone mention James is important as the Chargers transition from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary as defensive coordinator, too?

The good news, then, is that the Chargers aren’t being shy at all about what they want to get done on the James contract front this offseason.

Derwin James contract situation gets an update

Derwin James | BILL KEMP/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz isn’t worried about public leverage games when it comes to James’ next contract.

During a recent appearance on Kay Adams’ show, Hortiz raved about how he wanted to draft James during his time in Baltimore, only for the team to miss him after the Ravens traded out of a slot.

Now, Hortiz has James anyway and intends to keep him.

"He's such a special, special leader and person,” Hortiz said. “Like Justin (Herbert), the talent is real and it's there, but the leader and motivator and energy he gives to everybody within the organization, throughout the entire building, it's so unique. One of the best I've ever been around in terms of leadership, talent and character."

One didn’t need to be an insider to know that both James and the Chargers probably wanted to get something done this offseason. He signed a four-year deal worth $76.5 million in 2022 and enters the last year of his deal in 2026 as a $24.6 million cap hit.

The Chargers could always free up some cap space this year through an extension that shifts money around. But that’s not really the concern. They would rather keep James happy and lock him down at the age of 30 in his prime for at least a few more years.

Like Khalil Mack, it has never vibed that this would be an issue, or that James might have eyes for other teams. Even so, it sure doesn't hurt to see that the Chargers aren’t even playing the “leverage” game by giving vague answers about his next contract.

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