Chargers' Best 2026 Move Isn't Who You Think: ESPN's Bill Barnwell Names Favorite

The Los Angeles Chargers have completely rebuilt the interior of their offensive line this offseason by welcoming in three new starters. Cole Strange is projected to handle starting duties at right guard and there will be a competition at left guard with second-round draft pick Jake Slaughter the presumed front-runner.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN named center Tyler Biadasz as the Chargers best move of the offseason in his analysis of the offseason of every AFC team. Biadasz will assume the starting center role after the retirement of former center Bradley Bozeman.

Biadasz will be tasked with stabilizing the interior of the much-maligned Chargers offensive line that, following devastating injuries, ended with a unit that was the 31st graded pass blocking unit in the NFL. Los Angeles, despite being successful overall rushing the ball with the help of Justin Herbert's scrambling, were graded as the worst run blocking unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Barnwell doesn't simply state that the signing of Biadasz was the Chargers best move. He mentions the mastery of signing the veteran lineman before free agency officially started was the key to the brilliant move.

How Tyler Biadasz became a Charger and the move to lock him in

Tyler Biadasz | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Chargers moved quickly to get Tyler Biadasz into the building after he was somewhat surprisingly released by the Washington Commanders days before the start of free agency. Chagers general manager Joe Hortiz was very wise to get the veteran offensive lineman in the building and the entire Chargers front office and coaching staff made sure to not let him leave the building.

Tyler Biadasz' agent Joe Panos is an agent and partner at top sports agency Athlete's First who also represent several prominent Chargers players and coaches including quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James Jr and head coach Jim Harbaugh. Panos, a former NFL guard, represents some of the top offensive lineman in the NFL and found his client, Biadasz, the best landing spot in Los Angeles.

The Chargers are lucky to have signed Biadasz before the start of free agency as the center marker took a wild and unexpected turn. The Las Vegas Raiders were hellbent on signing top center in the free agent class Tyler Linderbaum and did not care about overpaying to get him to Sin City. Linderbaum ended up signing a record breaking three year $81 million deal.

The deal demolished the ceiling of the center market. Had Biadasz held out for longer to push for the highest market price, he may have found more but the fit with the Chargers was too much to pass up for either side.

The Chargers best move of the 2026 off-season solidified the interior of their offensive line. The recent state of the Chargers blocking unit makes the move that much more important The move to quickly sign Biadasz may end up being one of the best comparative value signings of the 2026 free agency period and the Chargers were smart to get it done quickly.