Chargers 2026 Draft Needs: Stock Up and Stock Down Positions After Free Agency Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers have been busy to start free agency. The front office has signed key internal free agents and have found additions from around the NFL to bolster the roster one week into the new league year.

Heading into the draft, front office executives and coaches always seem use a certain language archetype. Phrases surrounding the draft process such as they are looking for competitors, looking for players to help this team win, focused on drafting the best players available are all commonly repeated during interviews and media appearances.

Teams always want to find the best players that fit their team and culture. Drafting for roster needs is always a hot topic since reaching for a prospect at a position of need and passing on a better prospect is not ideal. But, try as they may to deny it, teams draft for needs all the time.

Based on the Chargers' moves in the first week of free agency, let's examine which position groups have become more likely and less likely for the Chargers to focus on, as well as how those position groups stack up in this draft class.

Stock up

Edge Rushers

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The Chargers lost Odafe Oweh to the Washington Commanders this week in free agency when Washington offered a massive four-year contract worth up to $100 million. They did re-sign important veteran Khalil Mack but need a succession plan and a third edge rusher for three edge rusher packages that maximized Oweh's presence.

Luckily, this may be one of the deepest edge rusher groups in recent memory. Expect the Chargers to add at least one edge rusher to the room via the draft and it will likely be one of their earlier picks.

Guards

The Chargers front office hasn't exactly been aggressive in filling out the interior of the offensive line thus far in free agency. At this point, even if they sign a veteran free agent to fill out the starting rotation at guard, adding a rookie into the mix is critical.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has largely ignored the interior offensive line in the draft in his first two years at the helm, and the Chargers and Justin Herbert has paid for it. But, in both of the previous two drafts, the front office identified critical positions and attacked them. The same strategy should be employed this upcoming draft for the guard position.

This guard class has several good prospects that will go in the top 100 or the first three rounds. If the Chargers head into the draft without a clear starter at one of the guard spots, they will need to look no further than the third round to find a day one starting guard.

Safety

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The safety room needs to add another young talent. Derwin James Jr plays mainly in the nickel and is more of a cornerback at this point of his career than he is a safety. Even if the Chargers bring back Tony Jefferson, a young player should be added.

The 2026 class of safeties is versatile and deep and the Chargers should have no trouble finding prospects in every round that can contribute.

Cornerback

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The Chargers lost Benjamin St-Juste to the Green Bay Packers in free agency. St-Juste played well in Los Angeles and played a significant number of snaps. None of the Chargers current cornerbacks are signed beyond 2027. For a position now commanding contracts north of $30 million average annual value, it would be smart roster building for the Chargers to add a young talent to the mix

This class of cornerbacks has much more talent in the middle than at the top. The Chargers would do well to find a best fit in the middle rounds of this class.

Stock down

Running Backs

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The Chargers are bringing back second-year back Omarion Hampton and third-year back Kimani Vidal. In free agency, they have added explosive running back Keaton Mitchell in from the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers have only five picks and this is a weak draft class overall for the running back position. Spending a pick on a running back feels unlikely for Los Angeles.

Linebackers

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The Chargers have brought then entire band back together from 2025. The Chargers have re-signed special teams ace Del' Shawn Phillips and veteran Denzel Perryman to round out the linebacker room.

This linebacker class is undoubtedly the best class the college ranks has sent to the NFL in years. It would not be a shock for the Chargers to take a linebacker that may fall to them given the class, but their current room is already full,