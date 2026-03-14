2026 Chargers Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Major Moves in the First Week

The Los Angeles Chargers have made several key moves to bolster their roster in the first few days of free agency and the new league year. The Chargers are limited by having only five picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Locking down as many starting spots is a key strategy for the Chargers front office and general manager Joe Hortiz.

Let's examine the roster additions the Chargers have made and grade the move.

Khalil Mack

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Grade A+

Khalil Mack is the only internal free agent discussed on this list. He is too important to the Chargers to leave off and not mention. The Chargers bringing back Khalil Mack is incredibly important on two fronts. First, he is the heart and soul of the Chargers defense along with Derwin James Jr. The Chargers run defense was night and day different when Mack was out with a dislocated elbow last season and immediately changed with his return.

The Chargers also entered the offseason with only one of their three main edge rushers signed through 2026. The market for Odafe Oweh was rumored to be massive heading into free agency, which proved to be accurate. Bringing back Mack not only secured the Chargers a leader on the defense, it also puts them in a position where they are not heading to the draft with a massive hole on the edge.

Tyler Biadasz

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Grade A+

The Chargers adding recently released center Tyler Biadasz before free agency was a massive move with hindsight. Tyler Linderbaum was the big prize on the open market but the Las Vegas Raiders decided they were willing to drop a nuclear bomb on the center market to bring him in.

The Buffalo Bills were not going to let Connor McGovern out of their building. The rest of the free agents in the class went for larger contracts than Biadasz and the Chargers agreed upon. Essentially, the Chargers signed the best truly available center on the market to rebuild their interior offensive line.

Charlie Kolar

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Grade A

The Chargers entered the offseason with only one clear tight end on the roster. As the Chargers build their offensive roster for a new system from Mike McDaniel, players who fit and roles that are needed are extremely important. The Chargers added tight end Charlie Kolar from the Baltimore Ravens to fill a key role on the offense.

Charlie Kolar has developed into one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL after being a receiving threat at Iowa State. There is untapped potential for Kolar in a Mike McDaniel offense where he will not be fighting for snaps behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Kolar will undoubtedly play a major role as a blocker and is needed in the new offense. His pairing with second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden II is a perfect match.

Alec Ingold

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Grade A

Alec Ingold to the Chargers was the most obvious move of free agency after he was released by the Dolphins. He is a tough football player but his role may be just as important in the meeting rooms as it will be on the field.

Mike McDaniel uses the fullback position in a variety of ways. As he brings a new offensive system to Los Angeles Ingold already knows the nuances of the role and the expectation of the running backs behind him. The Chargers have a very young running back room with second-year back Omarion Hampton and third-year back Kimani Vidal leading the way. Ingold will be an invaluable voice to aid in the transition to the new offense.

Dalvin Tomlinson

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Grade B+

The Chargers have done this every year under Jim Harbaugh. They sign free agent defensive tackles that may be coming off a down year and aim to maximize their skill set. Dalvin Tomlinson should be the next in line.

Tomlinson is a massive interior defender and provides the tough block-occupying monster the Chargers needed to rotate with incumbents Teair Tart and Jamaree Caldwell. Tomlinson also provides a veteran voice in a rather young interior defensive line room.

Keaton Mitchell

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Grade B

Keaton Mitchell burst on to the scene as an undrafted free agent rookie with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. He is an explosive runner and a true threat with the ball in his hands.

Unfortunately, Mitchell suffered a major knee injury late in the season during his rookie year. The surgery and recovery cost Mitchell most of 2024 and he suffered a handful of injuries in 2025. When on the field, Mitchell stresses opposing defenses and throws a massive curveball as a change of pace back. The injury risk is present and can not be ignored. If Mitchell stays healthy, this will be a homerun addition to the running back room with Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal.

Cole Strange

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Grade B-

Were there bigger names on the free agent market? Yes. But, there are genuine reasons to be excited for Cole Strange and his addition to the Chargers' interior offensive line. Strange has experience at all three interior positions. His explosion out of his stance and speed climbing to the second level stands out. Mike McDaniel will ask the guards to reach the second level quickly and effectively and Strange is very good at that.

Strange has not lived up to his draft slot, but to be fair he was drafted early by Bill Belichick in the later stages of his tenure with the New England Patriots. He also started his career in a system not designed for his strongest traits. His first year in Miami showed significant growth. Strange will have a full off-season with the Chargers and McDaniel and there is a very good chance that he outplays his contract.

Summary

The Chargers still have work to do to build up their offensive line. The moves they have made thus far in free agency have made sense and there is no glaring overpay or massive risk. The Chargers front office is building the roster to be prepared to not be in a panicked position at the draft.