Chargers Roster Spotlights: Elijah Molden, From Unsung Hero to a Make-or-Break Season

Elijah Molden, born on Jan 30, 1999, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to father Alex Molden, a longtime New Orleans Saints and (two-year) San Diego Chargers DB. E. Molden played his high school ball at West Linn High School, which was located in Oregon. He played both running back and cornerback, where he was ranked as a four-star recruit (No. 2 in all of Oregon) according to 247Sports.

Molden stayed on the Pacific Coast, committing to Washington, where he would end up playing all four seasons with the Huskies. He was an instant contributor during his freshman campaign, racking up 19 tackles in 13 games. He followed this year up with a 29-tackle season, slowly earning more and more playing time as a young defensive back.

Finally, as a true junior, Molden broke onto the college football scene, earning 79 tackles, 5.5 of which were for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 13 pass deflections. The interceptions, pass deflections and forced fumbles all led the PAC-12.

Looking at these statistics, it would be reasonable for anyone to declare for the upcoming draft and move on to the NFL. Molden, however, is quoted by the Seattle Times as having gone back to school for the following reasons: "1) loves football, and 2) wanted to play for [Jimmy] Lake".

Molden returns to school for the 2020 season, but unfortunately for everyone on the planet, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, essentially ruining his 2020 year, with him only playing in four games, collecting one interception.

Molden would go into the 2021 NFL Draft as a senior, being selected in the late third round by the Tennessee Titans. He would play three seasons with the team, showing promise as a rookie DB who made plays as both a nickel/safety/cornerback hybrid.

Year two in the NFL was unfortunately completely ruined due to injury, as he only played in two games. In year three, the now 24-year-old DB showed the same promise but was seemingly being phased out on a team that was playing poorly.

Chargers Elijah Molden, DB Washington

Insert Joe Hortiz and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts called up the Tennessee Titans and traded for Molden right before the 2024 NFL season started. The capital given up was a 2026 7th-round pick. That is it.

Molden was an instant revelation, playing as a very strong complementary safety to Derwin James and Tony Jefferson, veterans who are better suited to the close to line of scrimmage roles.

Molden earned a contract extension and effectively replaced Alohi Gilman in the defense, as Gilman was traded to the Baltimore Ravens midway through the 2025 season. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit Molden twice during his two seasons with the Bolts, with the first one coming late in 2024, with a left fibula fracture sustained in Week 17. The second was a full-repair procedure for a right meniscus tear during the 2025 offseason.

With a new contract and injuries piling up, Molden finds himself in a spot where 2026 will be a massive year for his future.

2025 Season Stats

12 Games

1 Interception

1 Pass Deflection

52 Tackles (0 for loss)

Measurables

Contract Status

"Elijah Molden signed a 3 year, $18,500,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $5,750,000 signing bonus, $13,500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $6,166,667. In 2026, Molden will earn a base salary of $6,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $7,916,666 and a dead cap value of $9,833,335." - Spotrac

Elijah Molden's 2026 Season Outlook

Molden's best season as a pro came with Chris O'Leary as his Safeties coach in 2024. O'Leary has now returned as the Bolts' defensive coordinator for the 2026 season. This, along with health are crucial factors in his 2026 outlook.

If Molden can return to form, the Chargers may possess one of the best Safety rooms in the entire NFL. If he is more of what we saw in 2025, the Bolts may be really happy that young draft picks RJ Mickens and Genesis Smith are on the roster as possible replacements.

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