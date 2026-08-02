Every Open Starting Job at Chargers Training Camp

If the first week of Los Angeles Chargers training camp has shown outsiders anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.

One of the key Chargers training camp takeaways so far is that those open position battles will see everyone get a chance. That’s especially the case in front of Justin Herbert on the offensive line, it seems.

So it goes for a would-be contender that underwent another roster transformation for the third time under Jim Harbaugh. This time, though, with two new coordinators, too.

Here’s an updated look at up-for-grabs job situations.

Chargers training camp open jobs

Left guard

Let the silliness commence.

Hard to think of another word for it. Second-round center Jake Slaughter hasn’t seized the job. So swing backup tackle Trey Pipkins has been given a shot there. So has Trevor Penning. So has free-agent signing Kayode Awosika. So has rookie Branson Taylor.

At this point, that might even be forgetting a few names.

The Chargers want Slaughter to win the job by the regular season. But this early drag in letting him get starter reps only reinforces the concerns fans had about taking a center to play guard…when they could have just selected a guard to play guard.

Still, competition can be a good thing. And actually predicting who ends up winning the gig is no easy task.

Running back

Kimani Vidal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Omarion Hampton, of course.

Before the hiring of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, it was hard to imagine anyone could join up and knock Kimani Vidal from the primary backup role after his strong breakout-like display last year.

Alas, here is McDaniel and along with him is Keaton Mitchell.

Mitchell has had problems staying on the field as a pro, but he’s super-explosive and a weapon who can help as a runner and receiver. That would seem to give him an inside edge as the No. 2, even if Vidal has more experience with the team.

Call it a good problem to have for the Chargers, as they suddenly appear to have one of the deeper running back rooms in the NFL, at least.

Safety

If we call Derwin James a nickel player, as the Chargers do, Chris O’Leary’s unit still technically has one starting job up for grabs next to Elijah Molden.

It’s easy for outsiders to handwave the job as belonging to Tony Jefferson due to his play and status as a fan favorite.

But the Chargers really found something with RJ Mickens in the sixth round last year. Another year in the program and naturally developing as a pro could mean he steals the job.

Don’t sleep, either, on fourth-round rookie Genesis Smith. His elite athleticism screams “NFL starter,” so if he puts it all together quickly enough, he could be in the mix.

So far, Mickens has rotated with the first team in camp. The mentioned names will get used often in a variety of ways regardless, given the versatility of the scheme, but there’s nothing set in stone after James and Molden on depth charts.

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