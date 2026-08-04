Chargers Roster Spotlights: Luke Grimm, A Future Special Teams Ace?

Luke Grimm, born on August 8, 2001, in Raymore, Missouri, played his high school ball locally with Raymore-Peculiar High School, where he garnered a career total of 138 receptions for 2,443 yards and 25 touchdowns, while also rushing for 559 yards and six touchdowns. This allowed him to garner two-star recruiting status, according to 247Sports.

With this status, Grimm committed to Kansas, doing so over North Dakota State, Arkansas State and other D1 schools that had interest. With the Jayhawks, Grimm was an instant contributor, recording 255 receiving yards as a true freshman. Year two saw Grimm earn a bit more playing time, with 349 receiving yards and three TDs added to his resume.

Going into 2022, his junior season, Grimm was able to put up a very strong year of 623 yards and six touchdowns, earning some early buzz as a possible NFL-caliber receiver. 2023, Grimm was able to repeat his successes from the year prior, earning 555 yards and another six touchdowns. In 2024, Grimm's last season with the team, he put up a career high in receiving yards with 690 and had six more touchdowns. He also added 135 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

With no more collegiate eligibility, Grimm went to the 2025 NFL Draft, where he unfortunately went undrafted, even with strong athletic ability seen in his RAS Card below.

Chargers Luke Grimm, WR Kansas

With strong athletic ability, good route running and feel for the game, coupled with consistent production in the BIG 12, the Los Angeles Chargers took a flier on Grimm, signing him to their 2025 90-man roster in hopes of seeing him develop under wide receiver coach Sanjay Lal.

In Grimm's first season with the team, he was a strong offseason and preseason standout, highlighted by a 66-yard punt return TD, earning himself a spot on the Bolts' practice squad, where he was placed for the majority of the season.

2025 Season Stats (Preseason)

3 Games

4 Receptions

34 Yards

1 Receiving TD

77 Punt Return Yards (15.4 Average)

1 Punt Return TD

Measurables

Luke Grimm's Mockdraftable page is unavailable. His RAS Card is below.

Luke Grimm is a WR prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 8.13 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 714 out of 3815 WR from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/b7iYI273xm pic.twitter.com/0v5EoGbheO — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 13, 2025

Contract Status

"Luke Grimm signed a 1 year, $885,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $885,000. In 2026, Grimm will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $885,000." - Spotrac

Luke Grimm's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, Grimm has, well, a grim chance to make the final 53-man roster, as the Bolts possess a deep wide receiver room that is filled with draft picks and individuals with investments placed into them. However, if Grimm can continue to flash on special teams and show enough on offense, that could give him very good reason to be a practice squad elevation candidate if the Bolts struggle with finding a returner once more in 2026.

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