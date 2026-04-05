Size Does Matter to the Los Angeles Chargers Evaluating Edge Rushers

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the market for an edge rusher. They are in luck, the 2026 draft class of edge rushers is very deep and has every different type of prospect.

The 2026 draft class also has multiple polarizing prospects that are historical outliers for the edge position in the NFL based on measurements including arm length and weight. The Chargers front office and general manager Joe Hortiz has imported the Ravens draft philosophy from Baltimore and they have been fairly particular with their edge rushers in the past.

What the Chargers look for in their edge rushers

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Arm length is a massive topic surrounding prospects heading into the pre-draft cycle and is a polarizing subject for many position groups. The most polarized position groups are undoubtedly offensive tackles and edge rushers. The general cut-off to be considered to have adequate arm length for the NFL at both tackle and edge rusher is 33 inches.

There are more examples of edge rushers having slightly shorter arms and succeeding in the NFL but in general, 32 inches is the bare minimum. For comparison, the Chargers' edge rushers, Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu, both are over. Tuipulotu has slightly shorter arms at 32 1/4" inches, while Mack is at 33 1/4" inches.

When examining the Ravens draft history, where Hortiz played a role, and adding in the first two years of the Chargers draft classes under Hortiz as general manager. The average arm length of every edge rusher taken came to 33.38 inches

Created by Thomas Martinez

Why arm length is important

There are three high-profile edge rushers in this upcoming class that are projected to go in or near the top 50 selections that have historically short arms compared to other successful edge rushers in the NFL.

Arm length was not an accurately kept measurement before approximately 2006, therefore comparisons of success being tied to arm length is a modern tool. Longer arms help edge rushers create separation and space to operate away from opposing offensive linemen.

The short arm kings of the 2026 draft

Rueben Bain Jr.

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Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr may be the most polarizing draft prospect in this class. Some analysts and experts believe Bain to be a top of the food chain draft prospect worthy of a top-five selection. Others believe he is a tweener size with short arms who beat up on college tackles but is still good but not top five worthy. Check out my full profile on Bain here.

Bain survives off of his power and motor, but one of his biggest question marks has been his arm length. He measured in just below 31inches at 30 7/8 inches. It would be a wild fall for Bain to make it to pick 22, but not having elite arm length will undoubtedly cause concern for some teams, including the Chargers.

R Mason Thomas

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Oklahoma Sooners edge rusher R Mason Thomas may be the shortest-armed edge rusher with the fewest question marks. Thomas may have shorter arms, measuring in at 31 5/8", but hes explosion and bend are elite traits that make up for some of the lack of length.

Thomas' other concern is his overall build coming in weighing only 241lbs, very light for an edge rusher. His size and lack of length may limit his role in the NFL, but if used properly and creatively, a defensive coordinator could utilize his skill set.

Cashius Howell

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Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Cashius Howell has the shortest arms in question coming in at 30 1/4". His lack of arm length does show up when he engages offensive lineman where he can struggle to maintain separation.

Howell has the explosion and speed to threaten the outside shoulder of opposing offensive tackles. But, when he does lock up with blockers, he can lose leverage and get thrown around by offensive lineman. Check out my full profile on Howell here.





Does it all matter?

Joe Hortiz has imported Baltimore's strategy to Los Angeles. Tracking the historical selection of edge rushers and comparing their arm length clearly shows arm length matters as a measurement. The Chargers rely on their edge rushers to hold a strong edge and participate in the run game.

Can edge rushers with shorter arms be valuable still? Yes, but most of the limitations caused by their lack of length will change their role on the defense. The Chargers need a third edge rusher, but based on history, they will be looking at edge rushers that may be more well rounded which includes having longer arms.