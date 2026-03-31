ESPN Draft Expert Gives Chargers A Roller Coaster Haul in 7 Round Mock Draft

We are counting down the days until the 2026 NFL draft. Analysts and experts from around the NFL are pumping out content and arranging their draft boards and prospect rankings.

The Los Angeles Chargers currently have five selections in the upcoming draft, and ESPN's draft expert Matt Miller just dropped a full seven-round draft of all 257 picks. For the Chargers, Miller sends Los Angeles on a wild ride with questionable picks and strategy to start but closes out strong.

1st round pick 22: Cashius Howell, edge rusher, Texas A&M

The Chargers lost edge rusher Odafe Oweh in free agency to the Washington Commanders and need to fill the third edge rusher role as well as find an eventual heir to Khalil Mack. Texas A&M's Cashius Howell is an explosive and bendy edge rusher who threatens the outside shoulder of opposing offensive tackles with a fast first step off the snap. He has a deep bag of pass-rush tools.

Cashius Howell is one of the most advanced pass rushers in this class with phenomenal explosion and quick feet. He has a deep arsenal of pass rush moves and turns the corner lightning fast.

His run defense and strength need a lot of work. pic.twitter.com/yBDFSl4rp1 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 4, 2025

However, he may be limited to a designated pass rusher in the NFL. He measured in small at the combine with historically short arms. He struggles against the run and can get thrown around in the run game. The Chargers rely on their edge rushers to hold a strong edge.

Cashius Howell is an interesting edge rusher.

On one hand, he is a phenomenal pass rusher and can challenge any tackle's outside shoulder.

On the other, he gets stonewalled or ragdolled more than I like (see below). pic.twitter.com/hLmcepPEkg — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 4, 2025

Howell's selection would fill the third edge rusher role to throw an effective Nascar package on the field for known passing down situations. But, Howell's limitations make him unlikely to ever be a regular starter for the Chargers defense. Check out my profile on Howell here.

Second round pick 55: Zxavian Harris, defentive tackle, Ole Miss

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matt Miller is higher on Ole Miss defensive tackle Zxavian Harris than I am but he sends him to Los Angeles in this mock. Harris is a giant 6'8 330lb space-eating defensive tackle with pocket-pushing capabilities and very long arms. Paired with the arrival of Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, the Chargers would have one of the biggest defensive lines in the NFL.

The selection of Harris is an odd choice not based on Harris as a prospect, but move of who was still on the board and the Chargers needs. Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon, LSU safety AJ Haulcy, Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad, and other big names were still on the board at pick 55.

Round 3 pick 86: Davison Igbinosun, cornerback, Ohio State

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Davison Igbinosun has been a long-time contributor to the Ohio State defense. He has the size traits the Chargers have looked for and has the press-man skills to line up and get physical with boundary receivers.

Igbinosun may not have an elite trait to hang his hat on but he can be a very good cornerback number two. He absolutely must work in his technique to reduce his penalties. He is one of the most penalized defenders in college football over the past few seasons.

Round 4 pick 123: Jeremiah Wright, guard, Auburn

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Matt Miller finally has the Chargers addressing the interior offensive line in the fourth round, which has been the sweet spot for the Ravens draft philosophy. I like Jeremiah Wright, he is massive and plays with a nasty demeanor.

However, he would have been an awesome fit for the Greg Roman Chargers offense, for Mike McDaniel, I am not sure if he has the athleticism for the scheme. Wright is a fun prospect but the fit is not clear and seamless.

Round 6 pick 204: Cole Wisniewski, safety, Texas Tech

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chargers have a sneaky need at safety and Texas Tech's Cole Wisniewski is an excellent football player. He was a three-year starter at North Dakota State before transferring for his final season at Texas Tech. Wisniewski is a big safety at 6'4 218lbs. He has a high football IQ and is a good tackler and would be a welcome addition to the safety room.

Wrap up

A draft analyst can't be expected to know the details of all 32 teams. For exercises like a full 257 pick mock draft, it is more about understanding how the board is stacked as opposed to drafting for the individual teams.

Matt Miller gave the Chargers some questionable fits in his full 7-round mock draft. But, he did touch on several key needs for the Chargers. He also noted in the selection of Davison Igbinosun that he would not be shocked if the Chargers took a cornerback in the first round.