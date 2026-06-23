Extending Chargers' Sack Leader Past Two Seasons a No-Brainer for Joe Hortiz

He was a second-round pick in 2023 who has never missed a game due to injury during his brief NFL career. Former USC Trojan Tuli Tuipulotu started 11 games for the Los Angeles Chargers during his first season in the league. He finished with 53 tackles (8 for losses), 4.5 sacks, a dozen quarterback hits (second to only team sack leader Khalil Mack) and a pair of forced fumbles.

A year later, the 6’3”, 266-pound defender started fewer games but put up bigger pass-rushing numbers. He finished with 38 defensive stops, as well as four special teams tackles, and club-highs in sacks (8.5) and quarterback hits (17).

Chargers’ pass rusher Tuli Tuipulotu comes off his first Pro Bowl season

13 sacks in the regular season and the first in the postseason for Tuli Tuipulotu



LACvsNE on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/8fTPmVAZyw — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

Tuipulotu sat out last season’s finale, as did numerous Chargers’ players, but he still enjoyed a career year and was named to his first Pro Bowl. Only five players in the league totaled more sacks than the three-year pro (13.0), hence nearly half (20) of his 45 defensive tackles were for losses.

He easily led the Bolts with 23 quarterback hits, totaled two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and added four more stops on special teams. Tuipulotu also added a sack of Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye in his team’s playoff loss at New England.

Late last week, Aaron Schatz of ESPN came up with one more offseason move for each of the 32 teams. He seemed to be giving Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz a little advice when it comes to the emerging edge rusher.

It’s time to reward Tuli Tuipulotu with a contract extension

Akheem Mesidor getting a close look at Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu during positional work pic.twitter.com/DkdYfI7ILl — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) May 11, 2026

“Tuipulotu, who turns 24 on September 3, led the Chargers with 13 sacks in 2025 but is entering the final year of his rookie contract…Yes, the Chargers just drafted Akheem Mesidor, and they have veterans such as Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree around, but they want to extend Tuipulotu so he can team with Derwin James Jr. as the talents the Los Angeles defense is built around.”

Back in May, the organization inked James to a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension. The Chargers allowed 2025 midseason addition Oweh Odafe to test free agency, and he broke the bank via a four-year, $100 million deal with the Washington Commanders. Via Spotrac, the Bolts still have the fourth-most cap space in the league ($41.2 million), and it will be interesting to see if the team tries to get something done before the start of the 2026 season.

The Los Angeles Chargers are loaded at pass rusher

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

New Chargers’ defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary has an excellent combination of youth and experience to work with when it comes to his pass rushing corps. Mack (12) and Dupree (11) have each played at least 10 seasons, Mesidor is a rookie and Tuipulotu enters his fourth NFL season.

Jim Harbaugh’s club has an embarrassment of riches at the position, to say the least. And speaking of riches, it’s time the team rewarded Tuipulotu for a job well done to date.