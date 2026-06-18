Derwin James' NFL-Best Trait is Key to Super Bowl Window After Coaching Change

It’s safe to say that the more you can do for your football team, the better. Being an excellent one-trick pony has its merits, but being able to help at various positions is a major plus.

Hence, Ted Nguyen of The Athletic came out with his version of the league’s top 10 most versatile players. It’s a list primarily made up of defensive backs, led by Seattle’s Nick Emmanwori and Baltimore’s Kyle Hamilton.

Chargers’ S Derwin James Jr. was a rookie sensation in 2018

Derwin James' biggest hits.



The Chargers extend him 3 more years. 💰pic.twitter.com/bvWF9RZJGo https://t.co/NAXHGgk49R — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) May 27, 2026

The third name mentioned is Los Angeles Chargers’ standout Derwin James Jr., who last month signed a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension with the club. A veteran of seven NFL seasons, the 17th overall pick in the 2018 draft earned a Pro Bowl invitation as well as First Team All-Pro honors as a rookie.

He was a 16-game starter who led the team in tackles (105) and passes defensed (13) and tied for the club lead with three interceptions. It was quite the promising start to an NFL career.

Injuries nearly derailed Derwin James NFL career

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In 2019, James missed the first 11 games due to a foot issue. A year later, he missed the entire season with a torn meniscus. But it’s been a different story ever since. He’s played and started 77 games since 2021, and been named to the Pro Bowl four times over that span. The 6’2”, 215-pound defender was the Bolts’ second-leading tackler in 2025 with 95 stops.

“Last season,” said Nguyen, “James played more on the second level than he has in his career and arguably had his best season…James could be the best pass-rushing defensive back in the league; he’s physical against the run, can cover man-to-man and has sideline-to-sideline range in zone…”

Chargers fielded one of the NFL’s best defenses in 2025

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Under coordinator Jesse Minter—now the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens—only four teams in the league allowed fewer total yards per game. The Chargers’ defense was also Top 10 in the league against the run (8th) and the pass (5th). The 29-year-old defensive back appears to be getting better with age.

“After dealing with injury issues early in his career," added Nguyen, "James has played 16 games in each of the last three seasons. In that time span, he has five interceptions, 21 passes defensed, 9.5 sacks and 21 tackles for losses. He’s a true, do-it-all safety whose abilities have been maximized at the nickel position.”

James’s versatility and experience will be a huge plus this season considering that one-time Chargers’ safeties coach Chris O’Leary replaces Minter as the team’s defensive coordinator. This is a unit that didn’t make a lot of personnel changes this offseason, and that continuity should pay off in a big way under O’Leary.

Simply put, call the Chargers’ versatile defensive back a “James of all trades.”