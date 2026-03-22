Chargers’ 2025 Pro Bowl Defender Has Been a True Bargain from Day One

The free-agent marketplace has been a lot quieter since its frantic opening more than a week ago. The main onus now is on the NFL draft, which is just over a month away in the Steel City.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report has looked at the roster following the slew of signings and trades, and has chosen to point out each club’s most underpaid player. There are numerous examples of performers who are in the final year of their rookie deal, and some of these player have outplayed their rookie deal.

A former Trojan has developed into the Bolts’ best pass rusher

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) points after a sack against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Case in point is Los Angeles Chargers' outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu. The 2023 second-round selection from USC certainly bears watching, finishing sixth in the league this past season in quarterback traps.

“Another fourth-year guy who has steadily improved throughout his rookie deal,” explained Gagnon, “the 23-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl nod with 13 sacks in 2025. Tuipulotu will receive a big raise from $1.8 million in '25 to $6.2 million in '26, but his rookie contract will have cost the team just $11.4 million total.”

You have to like that the young defender has progressed on a steady basis. He played in all 17 games and made 11 starts during his rookie campaign, finish with 53 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. One year later, he once again appeared in all 17 regular-season contests. Tuipulotu finished with 38 defensive stops and a team-best 8.5 sacks. He added a forced fumble, as well as four solo tackles on special teams.

Chargers’ OLB Tuli Tuipulotu is an emerging force

This past season, he emerged as one of the top pass-rushers in the league. He played and started the club’s first 16 games before sitting out the season finale. The 6’3”, 266 pound performer totaled 45 defensive stops and led the Chargers in QB traps (13.0) and quarterback hits (23), and also knocked down three passes, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble. He once again totaled four special teams’ stops and also had one of the six sacks of Patriots’ QB Drake Maye in the Bolts’ playoff loss to the Patriots.

Off his impressive campaign, there is little doubt that the three-year pro will command big money next offseason. Hence, it would be wise for GM Joe Hortiz and the Chargers get a deal done before while they have so much cap room to play with.

While Odafe Oweh is now a member of the Commanders, the Bolts still have a nice 1-2 punch in Tuipulotu and ageless Khalil Mack. In 2025, the duo combined for 18.5 sacks and six forced fumbles during the regular season.

All told, new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary inherits a unit that unit that was improved was solid in 2024 and even more formidable this past season. Having a pair of potent pair of pass-rushing bookends bodes well for Harbaugh’s club.