Chargers Can’t Afford to Let Key Free Agent Walk…Right?

Like any team, the Los Angeles Chargers have some key free agents they need to retain this offseason.

The headliner for Jim Harbaugh’s club is edge defender Odafe Oweh. After investing in Oweh via trade, letting the former first-rounder get away in free agency after his breakout upon arrival mid-season would be foolish.

Speaking of former first-round picks, though, Zion Johnson is a totally different discussion in more ways than one.

A first-round pick in 2022, Johnson shook free of some bust allegations last season by improving in some areas. Chaos on the line around him probably didn’t help, but it was a start.

Now, though? The Chargers have a tough call to make on all three interior spots of the offensive line.

Will Chargers let Zion Johnson go in free agency?

Nationally, this is a topic of discussion getting a little attention already.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz, for example, tabbed Johnson as the Chargers free agent who needs a change of scenery:

“Johnson hasn't lived up to his first-round potential in his four years with the Chargers. Last season, his 87.4% pass block win rate ranked 62nd out of 65 qualifying guards. There might be another coaching staff out there that knows how to get the best out of him. Johnson is still a strong run blocker, as his 79.3% run block win rate last season ranked second among guards, behind only Seattle rookie Grey Zabel.”

The counterargument is simple, though: Things will be different in 2026. Mike McDaniel has arrived as the offensive coordinator and brings along his own set of coaches and schematics. Rather than seeking out better surroundings, perhaps the makeover in Los Angeles is just what Johnson needs.

A step forward for Zion Johnson in a contract year:



Second in ESPN's IOL run block win rate

T-15th/60 in PFF's Pass Blocking Efficiency Rating

T-5th/60 in PFF PBE True Pass Sets



Not to mention a fourth year in a row of 1000+ snaps played. pic.twitter.com/2r0jhj2pwA — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) December 30, 2025

Still, the Chargers only have so many resources to pump into the interior line. They need to replace center Bradley Bozeman (among centers, 40th out of 40 at PFF). They need to cut and save cap space on Mekhi Becton (79th out of 81 guards).

Some of this will hinge on what Johnson’s market looks like. If another team offers him starter money, the Chargers might not match. If he’s affordable, getting him back in the competition could help produce the best possible, updated starting five next season.

