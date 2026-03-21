Former Chargers Player Announces Early Retirement

A former member of the Los Angeles Chargers has decided to hang up the cleats and call it a football career.

At one point, said player was a hopeful answer to some problems for the Chargers, too.

D. J. Chark, a second-round pick in 2018, announced his retirement roughly one week into free agency this offseason.

Chark announced the decision on social media.

"After much contemplation, I have decided to share a proper farewell as I navigate retirement," Chark wrote. "My journey began at the age of 7 when I signed up for football, unaware of the profound impact it would have on my life. I simply loved the sport and had the unwavering support of my parents. Years later I received the support of my wife, kids, family and thousands of fans!"

D. J. Chark background, Chargers tenure and LA’s current outlook

DJ Chark | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chark’s last NFL stop was with the Chargers when he suited up for them in 2024.

And it was one of the stranger sagas around that team.

At the time, the new Jim Harbaugh era had just started. That included moving on from both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Chark was supposed to be a high-upside solution who could help out Justin Herbert.

Instead, Chark went to injured reserve with a hip injury that September, eventually got reactivated in October, but then appeared to suffer another injury that delayed his debut.

Chark never got in a game with the Chargers until November 10. He caught four passes over seven regular season games with one score, then one catch in the playoff loss to Houston.

The Chargers moved on that offseason, opting to reunite with Williams, who turned around and abruptly retired. After that, the Chargers then chose to reunite with Allen, getting him in the same offense with Quentin Johnnston and Ladd McConkey.

Now? Allen is a free agent again as the Chargers look for a third wideout to go in new coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Chark, at least, isn’t an option. At the age of 29, he’s retiring with 3,100 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns across 76 games.

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