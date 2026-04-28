One Veteran Free Agent Chargers Must Sign Immediately After NFL Draft

To their credit, a very productive trip to the NFL draft means the Los Angeles Chargers don’t have many glaring needs right now.

After all, the Chargers drafted offensive linemen with four of their eight picks after general manager Hortiz got trade-happy while acquiring more selections. They drafted a wideout for Mike McDaniel.

Heck, the Chargers even opened the draft with a pass-rusher in the first round for Chris O’Leary, who is back to take over the coordinator role from Jesse Minter.

Browsing the roster, there are small rotational needs. And then bouncing over to look at the list of available free agents, there are some interesting ideas capable of boosting competition.

After NFL draft, Chargers should target free agent David Njoku

David Njoku | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Let’s just have fun with it, right?

After all, now that the draft is over, free-agent signings won’t impact the compensatory pick process, which Hortiz has crutched on all offseason so far.

So here’s a fun free agent for the Chargers: Tight end David Njoku.

When looking at Justin Herbert’s offense, most try to project a free-agent wideout they could add. And fair: Keenan Allen is still out there.

But wideout now has Ladd McConkey, two intriguing sophomores, Quentin Johnston and now rookie Brenen Thompson.

Tight end? Oronde Gadsden looks like a breakout star and free-agent arrival Charlie Kolar, if nothing else, is a nice McDaniel piece who can do it all. After that…depth thins out with names like Tanner McLachlan and Thomas Yassmin.

Njoku, 29, fell out of favor a bit with the Cleveland Browns last year. But he still hauled in four scores on just 33 catches over 12 games. Pro Football Focus says he generated 166 yards after the catch. Longtime NFL fans don’t really need to be told what a weapon he can be for an offense (or how his surroundings in Cleveland weren’t exactly great).

At this stage of his career, after missing 11 games due to injury over the last two seasons, Njoku wasn’t going to have a hot market. And now that he’s lasted this long on that market, he’s not going to get major money.

One would think, then, Njoku might not be pounding the table for a guaranteed starting job. And that a locale that offers a rotational role with a top-10 quarterback slinging it might be appealing. Ditto for linking up with an offensive coordinator like Mike McDaniel.

For the Chargers, signing Njoku wouldn’t need to jeopardize Gadsden’s long-term development. It might even help it by keeping him fresh and giving him a former first-round pick to learn from while in a rotation.

This fit isn’t the most appealing thing in the world at this stage of free agency. But tight end is one of those few spots on the Chargers’ roster with questionable depth. And Njoku is the sort of later-stage signing that feels like it has Hortiz’s name written all over it, provided they can agree on a rotational usage.

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