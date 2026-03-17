No Tyler Linderbaum, But Chargers Found One of NFL Free Agency's Biggest Steals

The Los Angeles Chargers wasted no time finding Justin Herbert a new center. An upgrade was needed regardless, but with Bradley Bozeman's retirement, the Chargers acted quickly to replace him. Before the legal tampering period began last Monday, they identified their new starting center in Tyler Biadasz, formerly of the Washington Commanders.

Biadasz was released by the Commanders, allowing him to sign with another team before the start of free agency. This is how the Chargers were able to hand him a three-year, $30 million deal to be Herbert's main protector. Biadasz now joins a Chargers offensive line that will be re-gaining tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt this season, as both dealt with serious injuries in 2025.

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While they're still on the search for new guards, the Biadasz signing earned the Chargers some praise. In fact, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report ranked the signing as one of the top 5 'steals' of the offseason.

Tyler Biadasz to Chargers ranked among top steals of NFL free agency

Tyler Biadasz | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Many expected the Chargers to be in on Tyler Linderbaum, the big-name free agent center. Given that Joe Hortiz was in Baltimore's front office when they drafted Linderbaum, the connection was there. However, Linderbaum's price was ridiculously high, coming in at $27 million annually. He landed a three-year, $81 million deal from the Las Vegas Raiders.

So yes, Linderbaum will be in the AFC West to play the Chargers twice a year. However, Davenport praised the Chargers for identifying their guy at a cheaper price. He ranked the Biadasz signing as the No.3 'steal' of free agency. "Linderbaum is admittedly an excellent offensive lineman. But the Los Angeles Chargers were able to add a Pro Bowl center of their own—and his entire three-year deal isn't that much bigger than Linderbaum's average annual salary."

"Biadasz isn't an elite player," Davenport wrote. "And his 2025 campaign was cut short by injury. But there has been nothing to indicate he won't be 100 percent to start his tenure in Los Angeles, he's a capable starter who is equally adept and run blocking and pass protection and the Bolts got him for a fraction of what the Raiders are paying Linderbaum."

Biadasz allowed just 3 sacks on 954 snaps last season and will be a massive upgrade. The Chargers' interior offensive line received a major boost from Biadasz coming over.