Reminder That Mike McDaniel Was Behind Chargers' Riskiest NFL Draft Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers took some heat for the selection of Jake Slaughter in the second round of the NFL draft.

But there’s one rule that has defined the Chargers’ offseason:

Mike McDaniel gets what he wants.

The offensive savant and former head coach arrived in Los Angeles to much hype as the guy who might be able to help Justin Herbert reach new heights.

That has been reflected in every offensive move the Chargers made in free agency, right on down to grabbing a fullback on the open market.

So it shouldn't come as a great shock, then, to hear that Slaughter was a McDaniel pick, too.

Mike McDaniel was behind Chargers’ controversial draft pick

Mike McDaniel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First, Slaughter the prospect.

There’s no question the Florida standout was the top center in the draft class in the minds of many. Our analysis has hit on that plenty of times.

The problem with Slaughter was a technicality: He had never played a snap of guard at Florida. The Chargers already paid up big for Tyler Biadasz in free agency, so they’re expecting him to kick over to a new position while adapting to the pros…and hopefully right away.

Granted, he fits the athletic profile of a McDaniel guy. And Biadasz, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater is a pretty good trio of veteran leaders, to say the very least.

Alas, McDaniel gets what he wants. And he did with Slaughter, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

“The Chargers needed competition at left guard, and there were other available options on Day 2 with college guard experience, like Jalen Farmer and Emmanuel Pregnon,” Popper wrote. “The Chargers, though, are confident Slaughter can kick inside. He was a McDaniel target, and the Chargers are trusting their new offensive coordinator’s evaluation — still, there is some projection required.”

Same story across the offense. The Chargers signing Cole Strange to start at guard was a reunion for McDaniel. So was getting fullback Alec Ingold. Signing tight end Charlie Kolar was important to installing his offense, too, and the signing of free-agent running back Keaton Mitchell another.

Tops of all, the drafting of rookie wideout Brenen Thompson, a weapon with 4.26 speed, was all about McDaniel.

So, for better or worse, Slaughter is a continuation of the theme for the Chargers, whether fans like the risk or not.

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