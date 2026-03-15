Chargers Free Agent Leaving Signals Position Overhaul is Complete

The Los Angeles Chargers will roll out a new blocking scheme and more with coordinator Mike McDaniel in town and in charge of Justin Herbert’s offense.

On the topic of blocking scheme, the Chargers have revamped two of the interior offensive line spots already, signing center Tyler Biadasz and guard Cole Strange.

The verdict is out on whether Strange will actually be the starter by Week 1. There are veteran free agents out there still worth a look and the position is a possibility as early as Round 1 of the upcoming draft.

Another spot undergoing a big change? McDaniel and the Chargers haven’t really been shy about it during the opening act of free agency: Tight end.

Chargers free agent leaves, completing depth chart reset

Oronde Gadsden | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tyler Conklin is the latest experiment at tight end to leave the Chargers.

Conklin is off to join the Detroit Lions in free agency, ending one very unsuccessful stint with the Chargers.

There was slight reason for hype when Conklin originally signed with the Chargers last offseason. He had some versatility going for him and a little more excitement around his game compared to past experiments like Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly.

It just never materialized for a variety of reasons. Conklin appeared in 13 games, catching seven passes and was quickly shelved for breakout rookie Oronde Gadsden.

The depth chart now belongs to Gadsden and new arrival Charlie Kolar.

Kolar, the new arrival via free agency, is a chess piece McDaniel can use all over a variety of formations to keep defenses guessing. Mostly a blocker, sure, but a great one at that who can open things up for Gadsden.

And there’s only reason to believe that Gadsden will keep ascending. He needed to work on his blocking when entering the pros, yet quickly found a rapport with Herbert to the tune of 49 catches for 664 yards and three scores, averaging 13.6 yards per catch.

Barring a stunner of events, it’s hard to imagine the Chargers add to the spot early in the upcoming draft. There’s too much upside with Gadsden, something the Kolar signing actually reinforces.

The fact the Chargers didn’t bother to bring back Conklin speaks to where things will keep heading, too. They have Tanner McLachlan and Thomas Yassmin on the roster for now, too. At this point, a college free agent or two after the draft might be the only other moves made for the important spot.

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