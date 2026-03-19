Chargers Let Free Agent Target Slip Away to Join Rival Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers need help at the guard spots after the first wave of NFL free agency. And their first major target of the second wave is off the board.

The Chargers hosted Spencer Burford, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, on a visit recently. He felt like a possible starter candidate in front of Justin Herbert who could add to what is arguably the weakest spot on the entire roster.

Instead, he’s off signing with a Chargers AFC West rival.

Chargers free agent target signs with Raiders

Spencer Burford | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Burford visited with, then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This letdown for the Chargers isn’t exactly about concern that they will have to line up against Buford twice per year. He ranked 49th out of 81 guards at PFF last year and, despite still being 25 years old, isn’t guaranteed to start in Las Vegas either.

Still, the miss stings. This is about scratching and clawing for help at this point. The Chargers signed Cole Strange to potentially start at one guard spot in 2026. But he’s a former first-round pick who seems more like a Mike McDaniel connection than a surefire upgrade.

The other guard spot next to new starting center Tyler Biadasz remains a question mark. The Chargers re-signed Trevor Penning, who fits McDaniel’s scheme, but would be effectively committing malpractice if they go into the season with Penning-Strange as the guard tandem.

Keep in mind this isn’t the first loss for the Chargers on the second wave of the market. They didn’t get Wyatt Teller, either, as he’s off to sign with the Houston Texans.

There are a few names to watch still:

Joel Bitonio

Kevin Zeitler

But we’ll see if the Chargers actually want to get involved in mini bidding wars for well over-30 linemen at this point.

Burford might not have swung the draft conversation for the Chargers, anyway. But the quality depth would have been nice to have as they continue pacing toward starting a rookie and Strange next season in front of Herbert.

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