Chargers Free Agent Targets to Replace Recent Surprise Retirement

The Los Angeles Chargers have, like really no other team, felt the difference between an elite level c center to arguably the league's worst center. After big-fish free agent signee Corey Linsley had to suddenly retire due to heart issues, the Chargers pivoted to veteran Greg Roman disciple, Bradley Bozeman.

Bozeman struggled mightily in his two years as the starter in Los Angeles, ranking at the bottom or near it in every major statistical category. This poor performance did not seem to translate to the Bolts front office, as he was extended to play into 2026, earning an extra year extension after a poor 2024 season.

Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz seemed to want Bozeman around even if he was not impressive in any real on-field category. This led to plenty of confusion in media circles. This confusion was eventually subdued once Greg Roman was fired and Mike McDaniel was hired. It became obvious that Bozeman was going to be replaced, as McDaniel's scheme is the polar opposite of what Bozeman's "strengths" are.

With that writing on the wall, Bozeman has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, actually doing the Chargers a solid by saving them a few extra bucks in cap space by retiring.

Free Agent Options to Replace Newly Retired Bradley Bozeman

Tyler Linderbaum - The Big Fish

Tyler Linderbaum is the big name that every Chargers fan and their dog wants them to sign in free agency. A former first-round pick that has major familiarity with the Bolts front office, coupled with generally elite play throughout his career, makes this feel like a no-brainer.

However, a somewhat down 2025 season, coupled with the Brinks truck needing to be backed up (an estimated 20-22 million a year) to sign the big name, may bring some pause for Hortiz, a guy known to be a bit more frugal with his free agent signings.

Even with the downsides, getting one of the league's best centers infront of Justin Herbert is a great idea and would be a vast improve over the newly retired Chargers lineman.

#Chargers center Bradley Bozeman has announced his retirement on IG. pic.twitter.com/sLmzDgTlzL — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) February 23, 2026

Connor McGovern - A Very Good Consolation Prize

Connor McGovern is not receiving the same media hype as Linderbaum due to his being a bit older at 28 and lacking a first-round pedigree. However, the play on the field over the last two seasons is quite good and is deserving of a real contract offer from the Bolts.

McGovern can also play left and right guard, making him an option at those spots as well. His versatility, coupled with his top-10 pass-blocking PFF grade, is an easy option to replace Bozeman, likely doing so at a price that is 70% of the cost of the Linderbaum contract.

Cade Mays - Intriguing but Justin Herbert Deserves Better

Cade Mays is a former sixth-round selection who is soon to turn 28, playing all three spots across the interior of the offensive line. This season, Mays started the majority of the year at Center, playing at a top-15 level according to PFF's gradings.

This is more than enough to be considered an upgrade over Bozeman, but repeating the cycle of signing an okay at best Panthers Center to remedy issues does not seem very appetizing. Especially at the 10-12 million average Mays is estimated to receive.

Zion Johnson - The Wild Card

Zion Johnson is technically a free agent, even if the Bolts are likely to sign him to an extension (going off the positivity surrounding him in the building). He has experience playing Center with the Chargers, albeit in the off-season.

Johnson being extended and moved to Center is extremely unlikely to happen, but the possibility is not zero. It is more likely that he becomes the team's emergency Center if anything were to happen to the starter and whoever the backup will be in 2026.

