Chargers Starter Announces Sudden Retirement Ahead of Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers had some tough decisions to make this offseason with key names.

Starting center and captain Bradley Bozeman was one of those, but the veteran took things into his own hands by announcing his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Bozeman announced the major news on Instagram:

Chargers center Bradley Bozeman announced his retirement on Instagram pic.twitter.com/V0WS1Q13up — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) February 23, 2026

A sixth-round pick in 2018 by the Baltimore Ravens, Bozeman played there from 2018-2021 before a brief stint in Carolina. He then arrived alongside Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles and spent the last two seasons as the starter in front of Justin Herbert.

Before NFL free agency, Bozeman's big decision leaves the Chargers with Josh Kaltenberger under contract at center for 2026. Andre James, who came over last year as a backup, is a free agent.

Bradley Bozeman retirement has big impact on Chargers

Bozeman was a prime cut candidate for the Chargers this offseason due to his contract. He ranked 40th out of 40 centers at PFF and represented a $5.8 million cap savings if Harbaugh made the tough decision.

Granted, the entire interior offensive line was a disaster for the Chargers last season. Free-agent addition Mekhi Becton wasn't often in the lineup and when he was, struggled. Former first-round pick Zion Johnson was again erratic.

Tack on season-ending injuries to elite tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, and it's not hard to see why the offensive line is the top priority for the Chargers this offseason.

If nothing else, there was an outside chance that Bozeman could have returned as a backup, perhaps after a contract rework. But Monday's news only reinforces the idea Harbaugh and the Chargers will be on the shortlist for top free agents such as Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum.

Beyond free agency, center and the overarching interior offensive line remains a strong possibility as early as Round 1 as the Chargers hope to get back on track around new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

