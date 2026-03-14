4 Chargers Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With LA

The Los Angeles Chargers, as expected, have taken a measured approach to NFL free agency so far.

Charger general manager Joe Hortiz has especially focused on a controversial approach to the market, zeroing in on free agents who won’t hurt the NFL compensatory draft pick process.

In fact, one could argue the biggest move of free agency so far for the Chargers was simply re-signing edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Fittingly, some of the biggest moves left for the Chargers could be bringing back more of their own. Here’s a quick rundown.

WR Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It would be hard to complain about the Chargers bringing back Allen. He’s going to turn 34 soon, but keeping his veteran presence in the locker room couldn’t hurt. Maybe new coordinator Mike McDaniel would rather run Ladd McConkey, Tre’ Harris and some new additions out there. But Allen-Chargers still feels like the perfect marriage at this stage of his career.

QB Trey Lance

Trey Lance | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lance is one of those backups who is going to wait around and see if a starting quarterbacking job opens up around the NFL. It’s a wait that could extend far into the summer. But after the Chargers coaching staff wasn’t happy with the backups behind Justin Herbert for the better part of a year, Lance was a revelation as the ideal backup. One would think McDaniel feels the same, so they’ll probably open up the checkbook whenever Lance is ready.

S Tony Jefferson

Tony Jefferson | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tony Jefferson doesn’t sound happy with the Chargers based on a message he posted to social media. The Chargers would be foolish not to get him back, too. He’s overperformed compared to expectations and his contracts and they need the depth at safety. They need the leadership while undergoing a coordinator change on the defense, too.

OT Bobby Hart/Austin Deculus

Austin Deculus | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One or both might be the smart move for the Chargers here before the draft, if possible. They need the depth and learned all too well last year what can happen when the starters go down. It's extremely unlikely Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater suffer injuries at the same time again, but good depth is very hard to find in the NFL right. Take as many shots as possible, right?

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