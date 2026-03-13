Chargers’ Latest Free Agency Signing Sticks with Controversial Comp Pick Approach

The Los Angeles Chargers seemed to improve the roster in NFL free agency again before the weekend with the signing of defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.

The move, reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, is a one-year deal worth $7.5 million.

While it’s a needed move to address the defensive line for new coordinator intro Chris O’Leary, there’s one problem:

It’s another stubborn one, if not outright controversial.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, after all, has seemingly once again bought low while thinking a little too hard about the NFL draft compensatory pick process.

Chargers sign Dalvin Tomlinson and focus on NFL draft comp picks

Dalvin Tomlinson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

First, Tomlinson. He’s 32 years old and was just cut by the Arizona Cardinals one year into his two-year contract worth $29 million.

Part of the reason? He finished 120th out of 134 defensive tackles in overall grade last year at PFF.

Sure, the Chargers need to make up for losses like Otito Ogbonnia. But it’s pretty hard to ignore the fact that, as a recent cut, Tomlinson doesn’t factor into the comp pick process.

Neither, by the way, do the following Chargers signings so far:

Tyler Biadasz

Alec Ingold

Keaton Mitchell (not tendered)

That’s not to say the Chargers aren’t throwing around money. But it’s hard to get excited that the non-comp pick formula signings are Cole Strange and Charlie Kolar. In shades of last year, it feels like the biggest spend is merely bringing back Khalil Mack.

And it’s a little more disheartening when remembering that the Chargers approached free agency with around $99 million to spend.

Right now, the Chargers still have about $65 million in free space, so it’s a little tough to say what, exactly, the team is still hoarding space for at this point.

That's not to say they need to go spend recklessly. But now, the top and even middle of the market has been gobbled up by 31 other teams. One could argue they still need to find two starting guards for the offense.

It’s an approach that could pay off in the long run, but that backdrop makes it just a little bit tougher to get excited about moves in free agency right now.

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