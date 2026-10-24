Adam Gase Lurking as Mike McDaniel's Chargers Offense Stalls

The Los Angeles Chargers could eventually have a difficult decision to make on offense, and they might not have to look very far to find another option.

The Chargers did not bring Mike McDaniel in just to watch the offense struggle to find its footing. There was an expectation that his offensive background would help bring out the best in Justin Herbert and give this team another dimension. The vision looked very different than what was expected, and in a wrong way.

If the problems continue, it is fair to wonder whether a change in leadership could eventually become part of the conversation.

NFL Network analyst Steve Wyche reported that passing game coordinator Adam Gase would take the role as offensive coordinator if they part ways with McDaniel.

Gase Has Been Here Before

Adam Gase | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gase is an interesting candidate because he has experienced both sides of the NFL coaching business. He has been part of an offense that looked nearly unstoppable, but he has also gone through some difficult stretches that left plenty of questions about his ability to lead a team.

His strongest stretch came with the Denver Broncos, where he served as offensive coordinator during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The 2013 team was one of the most productive offenses the league has ever seen, putting up 606 points during the regular season. This included a stellar season for Peyton Manning and a Super Bowl. Of course, Gase’s career did not maintain that same trajectory. His time as head coach of the Miami Dolphins produced mixed results, and his two seasons with the New York Jets was a dumpster fire.

The Chargers also have to consider what is actually causing their offensive issues. Changing the person calling plays does not automatically fix everything. The offensive line, player execution, personnel decisions and the ability to establish consistency all play a role in how an offense performs. Any potential coaching change would need to address the problems on the field rather than simply give the team a different name to put in charge. For now, McDaniel should have the opportunity to get the offense back on track. But the NFL is a results-driven business, and patience can run out quickly when a team believes it has the talent to compete at a much higher level.

Will Adam Gase solve all the problems, probably not. However sometimes a change is needed, and we will never really know until it actually happens.