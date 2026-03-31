Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Issues a Surprising Injury Update at NFL Meetings

Los Angeles Chargers fans expected to hear a lot of interesting things at the NFL league meetings this week from the likes of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

That mostly rang true, too. Harbaugh talked about the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert and the team’s approach to upgrading that in free agency. Ditto for NFL draft talk, both about the offensive line and otherwise.

As expected, Harbaugh also took plenty of time to address his new working relationship with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Not that he would ever say otherwise, but it sounds like that’s going swimmingly.

One thing Chargers fans might not have expected? An injury update on Rashawn Slater.

Jim Harbaugh reveals Rashawn Slater injury update

Jim Harbaugh | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Harbaugh didn’t just provide an update, per se: The Chargers head coach also took the time to drive the point home that Slater is ahead of schedule.

"Good. I've seen Rashawn, he's been in quite a bit," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "Some of the goals he set when he first got injured and where he wanted to be right now, he's above those. I saw him running running [on the practice field]. Looking out the window, saw that and it warmed my heart. That was good to see."

Slater’s comeback is one of the reasons the Chargers might be happier than outsiders about the offensive line outlook right now, too. Returning an elite offensive tackle is no small thing. The Chargers happen to be returning two of them, as Joe Alt is on his way back, too.

The Chargers rightfully invested heavily in Slater, too, last summer, giving him a four-year, $114 million contract extension.

Slater and Alt project to seriously help out the struggling guard spots. Right now, free-agent signee Cole Strange sits penciled in as a starter at one of those. There's no surefire starter for the other spot, so it is safe to presume that one, if not both of the guard spots could start a rookie next year.

Also assisting the guard outlook is the big upgrade at center, where the Chargers went from the retired Bradley Bozeman to Tyler Biadasz. Summer reps for cohesion will be key, but Harbaugh's happiness with the line right now isn't just coach-speak.

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