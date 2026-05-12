Mike McDaniel Has a Definitive Goal For Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers were a playoff once again under Jim Harbaugh this past season. The team finished 20th in the league in points per game and the offense scored just 36 touchdowns in 17 outings. Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert took a lickin’ and kept on pitching. He threw twice as many TD passes (26) as interceptions (13) despite being sacked 54 times in 16 regular-season outings.

Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert could take several steps forward in 2026

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New Chargers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is determined to make life easier for the six-year signal-caller, who he obviously has high regard for, and perhaps save him some wear and tear while becoming more effective.

“He’s got a very strong arm with a lot of ball speed,” explained McDaniel via Kris Rhim of ESPN, “so typically guys like that have to wait to see something open and then throw it,” McDaniel said. “And in those microseconds of time, defenders get closer to the eligibles that are catching it, so you have fewer yards after catch.

“So, focusing on utilizing that strong arm and tying some quick footwork stuff,” added McDaniel, “just overall it’s just a piece of the offense, but it’s a portion of the offense that I knew that he hadn’t really done in the past…”

Jim Harbaugh’s offensive line was a disaster in 2025

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Trying to get rid of the ball quickly in 2025 proved to be a tall order. Just how bad was the offensive line situation for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025? Two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater missed the entire season. Meanwhile, second-year pro Joe Alt, subbing for Slater on the left side, wound up playing in only six contests.

The team is counting on both men to be healthy this year and when they return, they will see some new faces on the interior of that unit.

Chargers’ GM Joe Hortiz has overhauled the interior of the offensive front

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Tyler Biadasz takes over at center for Bradley Bozeman, who announced his retirement this offseason. A year ago, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz gave Super Bowl LIX champion Mekhi Becton a two-year contract. After a solid season with the Eagles in 2024, he was a huge disappointment with the Bolts and was let go earlier this year. Hence the free-agent addition of right guard Cole Strange, who played for McDaniel in Miami this past season.

As for left guard, former first-rounder Zion Johnson is now with the Browns and versatile Trevor Penning is the frontrunner for now. However, Hortiz used a second-round pick on University of Florida interior blocker Jake Slaughter. The Chargers also selected three other offensive linemen, including guards Logan Taylor (Boston College) and Alex Harkey (Oregon) in the sixth round.

Justin Herbert must get rid of the ball faster

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The Chargers 2025 season ended with a 16-3 playoff loss to the Patriots in which Herbert was sacked six times. And similar to the regular season in which he posted career highs in attempts (83) and rushing yards (498), Herbert was running for his life at Foxborough via 10 attempts for 57 yards.

Hence, getting rid of the football much quicker this season could not only make for a more efficient offense with the Bolts, Herbert may wind up being a healthier quarterback (if the line is healthy and efficient) by season’s end.