Chargers' Justin Herbert Starting to Make Noise in MVP Debate

There’s a budding bit of hype nationally around Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Chargers fans beat the national side to the punch, though. Jim Harbaugh ditching his old-school ways with Greg Roman for the forward-thinking, NFL-trend-setting Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator had fans thinking big things for Herbert.

Not long after, the Chargers at least committed to a dramatic upgrade at center by signing Tyler Biadasz. To get cliché, the jury still remains out on the two guard spots that need an upgrade, but progress is progress for the horrendous unit from a year ago.

As we get farther from the McDaniel arrival and see more of the fallout from free agency, Herbert’s name has now started to pop up in conversations around major awards.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert projected to win NFL MVP

Justin Herbert | David Butler II-Imagn Images

A year ago, Herbert was thrown into a little MVP controversy by getting that sort of infamous single first-place vote in the MVP race.

But if the McDaniel-Herbert connection pops off like many think it will, he’s bound to get quite a few more first-place votes.

NFL analyst Brett Kollmann is one talking up the idea right now.

"If the offensive line is healthy, Justin Herbert is winning MVP," Kollmann said. "Justin's probably going to have north of 30 touchdowns and probably five or fewer picks if his offensive line is healthy. He will win a lot of games because of it. We're talking 13-win territory, one seed territory, Justin MVP territory."

NFL Analyst @BrettKollmann makes a BOLD prediction for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers 👇



"If the offensive line is healthy, Justin Herbert's winning MVP."

Too crazy… or is this the year? pic.twitter.com/4AMxJ2od3C — LAFB Network (@LAFBNetwork) March 24, 2026

Chargers fans will (mostly rightfully) argue that Herbert has always been in MVP “territory” given his not-so-hot surroundings. Widespread public perception of who should actually win MVP doesn’t match, though.

Still, Herbert has a good shot in 2026. He just threw for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns while running more than ever, an evolution of his game, while also doing small heroic feats like playing one week removed from surgery on a broken finger.

Funnily, McDaniel’s dominating presence in the national sphere might point more attention at Herbert than ever. So, if the two rise to the occasion under the spotlight, this prediction in March could end up looking pretty good.

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