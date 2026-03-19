1 Key Free Agent Chargers Still Need to Bring Back After Tony Jefferson Deal

The Los Angeles Chargers quietly scored a big win for themselves in NFL free agency recently by bringing back veteran safety Tony Jefferson.

Jefferson hadn’t seemed happy based on messages sent on social media during his trip to the free-agent market. Rightfully so, too, given his importance to the locker room, especially as the defense goes from Jesse Minter at coordinator to Chris O’Leary.

Now, the Chargers still need to match that same energy with another key free agent in the coming days or weeks to earn some more positive marks before the draft.

Chargers must re-sign free agent Keenan Allen soon

Keenan Allen | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Chargers and Keenan Allen have had a weird relationship over the last few years. He got shipped off and spent time in Chicago, obviously. He then made it sound like Los Angeles was the only place he would play last season.

That came to fruition…but only after the Chargers had tried to bring back Mike Williams, only for that veteran wideout to retire abruptly on the team.

Allen caught 81 passes last year for 777 yards and four scores. He turns 34 years old in April. But similar to Jefferson with Minter-O’Leary, there’s some veteran justification here as the Chargers break in Mike McDaniel as the new offensive coordinator.

Outsiders can theorize all day about how Allen might actually fit McDaniel’s scheme. But beyond Ladd McConkey, nothing is all that surefire about the Chargers’ wideout corps at all.

There, former first-round pick Quentin Johnston isn’t guaranteed to stick around even through the summer. Tre Harris is a second-round sophomore with upside. The Chargers haven’t added to the depth chart in a massive way this offseason.

Perhaps the Chargers will grab a wideout in the draft this year higher than expected. Omarion Hampton was a pretty big surprise last year in the first round. But given the dramatic need at both guard spots, it’s hard to imagine they spend another second-rounder or higher on the wideout spot right now.

Unless the delay is coming from Allen’s side, the Chargers getting him back on an agreeable deal would be wise for both parties.

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