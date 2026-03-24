Chargers Budding Star Won't Be Underpaid For Long With Massive Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers had two major decisions to make regarding their pass rushers this offseason. Before free agency began, they were able to retain veteran Khalil Mack on another 1 year deal, locking him in at $18 million fully guaranteed once again.

They weren't so fortunate with Odafe Oweh, their other premier free agent pass rusher. After being acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in October, Oweh exploded for 10.5 sacks with the Chargers (including playoffs). He eventually landed a monster four-year, $96 million deal with the Washington Commanders.

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Perhaps the Chargers were comfortable letting Oweh walk due to the fact that he wasn't even the team leader in sacks last season. It was Tuli Tuipulotu, their former 2023 2nd round pick. Tuipulotu recorded 13 sacks in 2025, which earned him a Pro Bowl selection.

Tuipulotu's only gotten better with each year, becoming one of the more underrated edge rushers in the NFL. If another stellar season is in store for 2026, expect him to get paid very soon. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report listed every NFL team's most underpaid player, with Tuipulotu being named for the Chargers.

Tuli Tuipulotu tabbed as Chargers most underpaid player

Tuli Tuipulotu | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tuipulotu's entering the final year of his rookie deal, slated to have a cap hit of $6.2 million in 2026. The Chargers should jump on the opportunity to extend him sooner rather than later. Running the risk of having Tuipulotu hit the market isn't ideal. As it stands right now, Spotrac has his value set at $18.7 million per year, with a projected deal worth $74,677,664 over 4 years.

"Another fourth-year guy who has steadily improved throughout his rookie deal, the 23-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl nod with 13 sacks in 2025," Gagnon wrote. "Tuipulotu will receive a big raise from $1.8 million in '25 to $6.2 million in '26, but his rookie contract will have cost the team just $11.4 million total."

Tuipulotu went from 4.5 sacks as a rookie to 8.5 in 2024, then his stellar 13 sack season in 2025. Another underrated factor in all of this is his availability, as Tuipulotu's missed just 1 game in 3 seasons.

Seeing as how he'll be just 24 years old by Week 1, the Chargers should pounce on the opportunity to extend Tuipulotu now.