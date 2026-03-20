1 Low-Cost NFL Free Agent the Chargers Should Still Sign

The Los Angeles Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz have been busy filling roster holes after the start of the new league year. They have re-signed critical internal free agents and brought in outside help to sure up multiple spots on the roster.

There is still work to be done with most of the younger free agents around the NFL already signing with new teams, the Chargers will have to prepare for the draft, the post draft wave of free agency and monitor any cut candidates. One of the main position groups that has gone under addressed so far this off-season is the edge room.

The Chargers lost edge rusher Odafe Oweh in free agency to the Washington Commanders. Los Angeles did re-sign critical veteran Khalil Mack to return the starting duo of edge rushers from 2025. However, for a team that preaches competitors welcome, the Chargers have only Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and unproven second year edge rusher Kyle Kennard and well seasoned veteran Bud Dupree remaining on the roster with NFL experience.

The Chargers utilized three edge rusher packages on obvious passing downs routinely under Jesse Minter. These packages helped Odafe Oweh assimilate into the Chargers defense and crank out elite production in the back half of the 2025 season after being traded from the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chargers also do not have an edge rusher who also plays special teams other than Tuli Tuipulotu. Adding an edge rusher in the draft is highly probable with this elite upcoming class. However, adding a proven edge to the room, who has played special teams before, to challenge Dupree and Kennard should be something the Chargers front office considers.

Anfernee Jennings

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots released six-year veteran and Super Bowl starting edge rusher Anfernee Jennings. Jennings has been a productive run defender throughout his career and flashes pass rush skills, specifically on twists and stunts. Chargers fans may remember him crushing Justin Herbert late in the fourth quarter of their wildcard match up.

Jennings has several key traits that make him attractive to the Chargers front office at this moment.



1) He is a very good run defender. The Chargers put a lot on the shoulders of their edge rushers in run defense and he has proven himself more than capable.

2) He was released by the Patriots and will not count against the compensatory pick formula.

3) He played his college football at Alabama, back when the SEC was the powerhouse of college football.

4) Jennings' projected contract on Spotrac is a one year deal worth $6.4 million

Jennings played 194 special teams snaps in 2025 for the New England Patriots. Tuli Tuipulotu played 160 for the Chargers. It would be beneficial for the Chargers to get a proven special teams player to take those extra snaps off of Tuipulotu's shoulders and provide an additional veteran presence.