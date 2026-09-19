Chargers' Mike McDaniel, Coaches Take Accountability for 'Not Good Enough' Showing

After the Los Angeles Chargers took a double-digit loss to the underdog Arizona Cardinals, it left fans in disbelief after months of hype given to the fanbase by the media and general expectations for the Bolts. A loss that has soured many for the 2026 NFL season, even if it is only Week 1 of the NFL season.

With some fans already calling out Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and his security as the team's coach, the "vibes" are quite low around the fanbase. Fans want to hear accountability and a deep passion for turning this team around and making them into the contender they are supposed to be.

That was delivered from the Bolts coaching coordinators during today, Sept. 17, press conference.

All 3 Chargers Coordinators Discuss Week 1 Mishaps With Regret

Jim Harbaug, Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First on the podium was Mike McDaniel, the Chargers offensive coordinator. When discussing the loss, he says, "It was a case of humble pie." He added to his statement, describing, "Overall, starting with me, I wasn’t happy with the offense and the product we put on the field.” He also later adds: "I tried to start the process of accountability by showing the guys all the things I know that I could’ve done better.

McDaniel was the Chargers' big get of the 2026 season. While his Week 1 performance was loitered with preseason penalties, his want to improve his game week by week should allow for some patience from the fans.

McDaniel, in regard to learning from the game, specifically mentions the aforementioned penalties: "The way with which we approach a lot of things…but in particular, focusing on play length, how we play through the whistle."

The second coach on the podium was Chris O'Leary, the Bolts' defensive coordinator. He begins his thoughts on his defensive performance with: "Not good enough...got to be better in a lot of areas...[the] ball came out on time, I think it was quick throws...combination of getting our hands up in rush lanes and being stickier in coverage."

Jacoby Brissett had the second-quickest time to throw of all of Week 1, among eligible QBs. The only player ahead of him was Patrick Mahomes.

O'Leary mentions the upcoming opponent of the Las Vegas Raiders as a challenging unit that will have a "Power run game...They got big personnel, their TE's are big. At the point of attack, they're strong."

If the Chargers want any chance of making the playoffs this year, they will have to prove they can beat the Raiders, a team that is not expected to go very far this NFL season.

Finally, the last coach on the podium did not have much to add on top of the others, but Ryan Ficken, the team's Special Teams Coordinator, discussed the blocked punt, which was a major momentum shifter, as a "miscommunication" and furthered the coordinator accountability narrative by adding, "just making sure we're all on the same page in terms of protection. I believe firmly that it's cleaned up, but we gotta be better"

All quotes courtesy of Alex Insdorf.

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