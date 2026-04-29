Chargers Draft Pick Might’ve Been a Reach to Steal Him From Ravens

The connection between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens runs deep.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, of course, spent plenty of time in Baltimore. New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter spent plenty of time in Los Angeles under Jim Harbaugh.

Those connections, among other things, have even led to recent trades, like when the Chargers acquired Odafe Oweh from the Ravens last season.

And the familiarity with one another means something else: A little more chess than usual during the NFL draft.

From some of the clips going public from Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Chargers made a big draft decision, at least in part, because they knew the Ravens would be all over one of their preferred prospects.

NFL draft aftermath has Ravens surprised at Chargers’ steal

Jake Slaughter | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Chargers didn’t get a chance to draft Penn State guard Vega Ioane…the Ravens took him at No. 14. If Ioane had still been on the board while the Chargers were sitting there at No. 22, perhaps they might have considered a trade up the board.

So, from the sounds of it, the Chargers did the next best thing: They drafted Jake Slaughter in the second round.

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was “a little surprised” that Logan Jones and Slaugther were drafted as high as they were, noting that “there were a couple centers that we really liked.”

Those Ravens, of course, wanted to replace departed center Tyler Linderbaum. Slaughter, by most accounts, was the draft’s top center.

The Chargers drafted Slaugther at No. 63 in the second round. The Ravens apparently thought he would fall to the third round, where they held No. 80 (or were considering a trade up, perhaps).

It sure feels like the Chargers knew what was coming with the Ravens and Slaughter. They traded out of No. 55, going down to No. 63 and picking up two more picks in the process, before drafting the Florida product.

And sure, Slaugther is controversial. The Chargers didn’t need a center, not after paying Tyler Biadasz in free agency. He never played a snap at guard. The Chargers are adamant, though, that he can, while fitting with Mike McDaniel well.

Slaughter ranked as the 90th overall player on Pro Football Focus’ big board, so it’s not like the Ravens were way off-base. That even makes it a little more polarizing that the Chargers appeared to reach for him.

Regardless, even if Slaugther only becomes a solid starting center in a few years, he’s a viable backup there now, if not a possible starter at guard. And he’s probably an example of the Chargers using some understanding about the Ravens that other teams don’t have to get sort of aggressive and make sure they don’t lose out on another one of their top preferred targets.

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