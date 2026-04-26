Chargers Offense Taking Shape: Mike McDaniel Influence Clear in Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers made a major change this offseason by moving on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman and bringing in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as their new offensive coordinator. McDaniel brings a dramatic shift in offensive philosophy to Los Angeles.

The 2026 draft marked the opportunity for Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz to reshape the offense to better fit the new system being installed by Mike McDaniel. The Chargers faced the reality of replacing the entire interior offensive line after losing left guard Zion Johnson to free agency, center Bradley Bozeman retiring and guard Mekhi Becton being released.

Joe Hortiz signed free agents Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange to take over the center and right guard duties. Additionally Trevor Penning was re-signed to compete for the left guard spot and free agent Kayode Awosika from the Lions to add depth and competition. The addition of Strange, given how different his athletic profile is as a guard when compared to the Chargers' previous guards, was a flashing indication of what the Chargers were looking for out of their linemen.

Since the Chargers hired Mike McDaniel, there has been speculation over what the offense would look like. Would McDaniel build it to look like Miami's offense? San Francisco's? We have been given our first major clues with the offensive players taken in the draft.

Chargers draft four offensive lineman

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The Chargers, under Joe Hortiz, have been aggressive in addressing their weaknesses head-on in the draft. The Chargers rotated through countless combinations of offensive line combinations last season while dealing with a horrific injury bug to their offensive line. The offensive line needed an injection of youth and the timing aligned with the rebuild for a new offense.





The Chargers drafted four new offensive linemen. Half of their draft capital was spent rebuilding the offensive line and it's depth. The biggest difference with this group of new offensive linemen and the most clear indication of Mike McDaniel's influence on the offense is that they are all good athletes. The first three linemen drafted, Jake Slaughter, Travis Burke, and Logan Taylor, all have relative athletic scores of about 9, and their last pick, guard Alex Harkey, has an above-average RAS score of 7.62. RAS scores are grades of athletic testing compared historically to peers at the same position.

The Chargers' investment in athletic offensive linemen and the signing of Cole Strange paint a clear picture for the Chargers' new offense; these linemen are going to be moving and creating space.

Need for speed addition

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The Chargers added one of my favorite players in this draft class, the fastest player of this draft class, in Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson. Thompson ran a blazing 4.26 forty-yard dash and is officially tied for the 6th fastest forty-yard dash at the combine all-time.

Thompson is not just a small gadget receiver, he has awesome deep ball tracking skills and is a good route runner for a speed receiver. Thompson's presence in the offense will stress opposing defenses vertically. The Mike McDaniel influence is clear with this selection and in the same theme as the athletic offensive lineman additions, Thompson will help to create space in the offense when he is on the field.

Chargers new offense taking shape

The draft is now in the rearview mirror and the Chargers offense is taking shape. One thing is clear with how the roster is being built, this offense will prioritize spacing and quickness. The days of significant use of heavy personnel and power football may be a thing of the past in Los Angeles.