Chargers’ Surprising Draft Haul Earns Sneaky Joe Hortiz Solid Grade

Who knew?

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 offseason with plenty of money to spend and never really opened their checkbook. There were economical additions such as center Tyler Biadasz, guard Cole Strange, and tight end Charlie Kolar, as well as the re-signings of defenders Khalil Mack, Denzel Perryman, and Tony Jefferson.

On Thursday night at Pittsburgh, Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz entered the 2026 NFL draft with only five selections. The Bolts finished the three-day process with eight players.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The team used its first-round pick, No. 22 overall, on University of Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor. It marked the first time the Chargers used a first-round selection on a defensive player since they drafted University of Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery in 2019.

Meanwhile, their remaining seven selections were all done by moving up and down the board via trades. Here’s a look at the club’s total haul after three days in Pittsburgh.

Los Angeles Chargers 2026 NFL Draft Selections

Round 1: LB Akheem Mesidor (Miami, Fla.)

Round 2: C Jake Slaughter (Florida)

Round 4: WR Brenen Thompson (Mississippi State)

Round 4: T Travis Burke (Memphis)

Round 4: S Genesis Smith (Arizona)

Round 5: DT Nick Barrett (South Carolina)

Round 6: G Logan Taylor (Boston College)

Round 6: G Alex Harkey (Oregon)

Chargers emphasize offensive line in a very big way

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) gestures against the South Florida Bulls during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Addressing the offensive line this offseason was a major priority, but Hortiz’s veteran additions drew mixed reviews. It was thought that the team would use its first-round pick on a guard that could line up next to left tackle Rashawn Slater, but the board did not fall the Chargers’ way as Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane went to the Baltimore Ravens with the 14th pick.

Hortiz opted for Slaughter with his second-round pick, and the club expects him to compete with Trevor Penning for the left guard job despite the fact he played center in games for the Gator throughout his collegiate career. There were also the additions of Burke, Taylor, and Harkey. All told, the Chargers added four offensive linemen in the draft for the first time since 1991. That was during the days of the 12-round draft.

The grades are in for the Chargers’ 2026 draft

January 27, 2026; El Segundo, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) and general manager Joe Hortiz attend introductory press conference for offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let’s take a look at the immediate reaction by the writers and analysts in terms of Hortiz’s and Jim Harbaugh’s work. Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated gave the team a C-plus. The staff at Pro Football Focus, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter each handed out “B” grades. Finally, Vinny Iyer of the Sporting News assigned the Bolts an A-minus.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College offensive lineman Logan Taylor (OL49) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the feeling here is that the Chargers earned a B-plus for their efforts. That plus is due mainly to the element of surprise. Despite a bevy of cap space, Hortiz and the team were hardly aggressive when it came to addressing their offensive line issues in free agency. That was certainly not the case during when it came to this draft, and the club now has a lot of young faces to address the troubled interior of that offensive front.