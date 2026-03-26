Chargers' Website Floats a Sleeper First-Round Pick Idea

The Los Angeles Chargers feel pigeonholed into obvious-feeling first-round picks right now ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.

By most outsiders' perspectives, the Chargers haven’t done enough on the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert. That’s especially the case on the interior, where the only guaranteed upgrade along the three spots was center Tyler Biadasz.

The Chargers also have needs at all three levels of the defense. They’re not getting younger in the secondary, aren’t getting breakouts from the likes of Junior Colson at linebacker and haven’t fully compensated for the loss of Odafe Oweh in free agency.

Naturally, then, the Chargers’ team website is talking about a Round 1…tight end?

Chargers’ surprise NFL draft Round 1 target?

Kenyon Sadiq | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sarcasm aside, everything is on the table for the Chargers in Round 1.

That includes Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Eric Smith of Chargers.com recently answered a reader question about whether the Chargers would look at Sadiq:

“Sadiq is a fascinating prospect, too. Draft analyst Trevor Sikkema recently called the former Oregon standout "an athletic specimen" after he blazed to a 40 time of 4.39 seconds at the Combine, a mark that set an all-time record for tight end.”

And this, from Sikkema, via Smith, is where Sadiq gets really interesting for the Chargers:

"The thing I like the most about him is that normally when you talk about these highly athletic receiving tight ends, you're talking about guys who are really liabilities on the line of scrimmage as a blocker. And I do not think Kenyon Sadiq is a liability. He is George Kittle? No, but he can hold his own.”

That might just move the needle for the Chargers in Mike McDaniel’s scheme, provided they agree with that assessment.

Otherwise? Sadiq is a 6’3” target who just caught eight touchdowns and averaged 11 yards per catch last season. It’s not hard to envision him carving out a role in a Justin Herbert offense.

Yes, the Chargers already have sophomore Oronde Gadsden on his way to breakout status. But the Chargers took a little luxury offensive pick last year, too, when they drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round.

While the needs feel obvious, knowing the Chargers right now, it’s best not to rule out something like Sadiq, too.

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