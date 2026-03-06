Chargers 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News and Rumors
The Los Angeles Chargers enter NFL free agency with major needs and roughly $99 million in cap space to reset around the headline-grabbing combo of Justin Herbert and Mike McDaniel.
Technically speaking, NFL free agency starts with the “legal-tampering window” on Monday, March 9, a full 48 hours before the market officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11.
But the Chargers got started with a splash signing days before the window opened and remain a constant in rumors and buzz.
Below, we’ll provide live-updating news and rumors around the Chargers, with the newest items first.
Chargers free agent signing, News and Rumors
Chargers sign Commanders C Tyler Biadasz
The Chargers signed free agent center Tyler Biadasz, wasting no time getting aggressive to fix the offensive line in front of Herbert.
It’s a reported three-year deal worth $30 million. Biadasz was cut by Washington in a cap-saving measure, freeing him up to sign…and he won’t count against the Chargers in the compensatory draft picks formula.
More importantly, Biadasz ranked as the 18th center in the NFL out of 40. The man he replaces, Bradley Bozeman, ranked 40th on that same list.
Chargers free agents
- Khalil Mack, EDGE
- Odafe Oweh, EDGE
- Trey Pipkins, RT
- Denzel Perryman, LB
- Benjamin St-Juste, CB
- Da’Shawn Hand, DL
- Trey Lance, QB
- Del’Shawn Phillips, LB
- Austin Deculus, LT
- Otito Ogbonnia, DL
- Jamaree Salyer, G
- Tony Jefferson, S
- Kimani Vidal, RB (ERFA)
- Kendall Williamson, ERFA)
- Najee Harris, RB
- Zion Johnson, G
- Trevor Penning, G
- Keenan Allen, WR
- Tyler Conklin, TE
- Deane Leonard, CB
- Tucker Fisk, TE
- Josh Harris, LS
- Andre James, C
- Hassan Haskins, RB
- Bobby Hart, OT
- Marcus Maye, S
- Jaret Patterson, RB
