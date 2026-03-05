Who the Chargers Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — and Who They Don’t

The Los Angeles Chargers hit NFL free agency with roughly $99 million in cap space after some recent cap-saving roster cuts.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz are sure to be spenders, too. It’s all-in time around Justin Herbert now that new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is in town, after all.

The Chargers will target massive names in free agency when the market opens. But they also have a big list of their own internal free agents to consider bringing back, too.

Here’s a look at whether the Chargers should or shouldn’t bring back their own free agents.

Chargers’ free agents LA must re-sign

Khalil Mack, EDGE

Odafe Oweh, EDGE

Trey Pipkins, RT

Denzel Perryman, LB

Benjamin St-Juste, CB

Da’Shawn Hand, DL

Trey Lance, QB

Del’Shawn Phillips, LB

Austin Deculus, LT

Otito Ogbonnia, DL

Jamaree Salyer, G

Tony Jefferson, S

Kimani Vidal, RB (ERFA)

Kendall Williamson, ERFA)

Khalil MacK | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Much of this is about the edge rushers, Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh.

Mack is a future Hall of Famer who wants to keep playing. He came back last year on a one-off worth $18 million. It would be silly not to do something similar again. Oweh came over via trade and was a breakout fit. He’s a former first-rounder who looks like an obvious long-term fit alongside Tuli Tuipulotu. They need to extend Tuipulotu soon, but by the time that happens, Mack should be off the books.

Otherwise, much of this is about versatile offensive line depth. Trey Pipkins is a good backup swing tackle. Austin Deculus has shown progress. Jamaree Salyer, after some encouragement from fans, got a shot at tackle and looks capable.

Veterans Denzel Perryman and Tony Jefferson won’t cost much and are core locker room leaders. That’s important after losing defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Del’Shawn Phillips is a special teams force, while smaller names like Otito Ogbonnia, Da’Shawn Hand and Benjamin St-Juste were more Minter prove-it deal types who deserve to keep depth roles.

Ideally, the Chargers would like to keep backup quarterback Trey Lance, too, but the overall market makes it seem unlikely.

Chargers free agents LA can let walk

Najee Harris, RB

Zion Johnson, G

Trevor Penning, G

Keenan Allen, WR

Tyler Conklin, TE

Deane Leonard, CB

Tucker Fisk, TE

Josh Harris, LS

Andre James, C

Hassan Haskins, RB

Bobby Hart, OT

Marcus Maye, S

Jaret Patterson, RB

Zion Johnson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The most notable would-be losses here are Zion Johnson and Keenan Allen.

Hortiz and the Chargers have already hinted they might be out on Johnson if the market gets too costly. He’s been mediocre, but is a young former first-round pick, so he’s probably going to be pricey.

Allen was a fun comeback story, but he’s 34 years old. McDaniel might want to go a different direction in his offense.

Otherwise, nothing too shocking. Najee Harris and Hassan Haskins play a super-replaceable position. The Chargers just cut Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin was part of the problem at tight end, too.

After coming over via trade, Trevor Penning was so bad he couldn’t get on the field often for the league’s most-injured line. Similar story for Andre James, who couldn’t beat out Bradley Bozeman for a look.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter