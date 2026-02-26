Changes to Chargers Offensive Scheme is Big News for Omarion Hampton

The NFL scouting combine is underway and on-field drills start on Thursday. The Los Angeles Chargers brass is in Indianapolis in full force. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, head coach Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel have been doing media rounds with various platforms.

The presence of other Chargers coaching staff has not been noted or made public but Mike McDaniel being present speaks volumes. The Chargers are going through a significant offensive change.

Los Angeles will likely have at least two new starters along the interior offensive line with starting center Bradley Bozeman officially retiring at the start of the combine. Mike McDaniel will be shifting the offense to a wide zone-based scheme from the previous gap/power-heavy scheme under former coordinator Greg Roman.

Joe Hortiz makes it clear in responding to Daniel Popper, that the Chargers are shifting to a wide zone scheme under Mike McDaniel (not that there was much doubt) but the shift means the offensive lineman they will have their eyes on will be athletic and/or movement efficient. pic.twitter.com/w5fIjmncXR — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 26, 2026

The shift in scheme will be a massive improvement for running back Omarion Hampton as he enters his second year in the NFL after being limited as a rookie by injuries. Hampton ran just over 60 percent of his college rushing attempts in zone concepts versus under 40 percent in gap.

As a prospect Hampton was considered scheme versatile and able to succeed in either rushing concept. In 2025 with the Chargers, Hampton was at his best running outside with a disproportionate level of production coming from outside of the tight end to the left side.

It is not surprise when looking at Hampton's charting, that the majority of his success came on the left side. The Chargers faced historic attrition along their offensive line in 2025 but left guard Zion Johnson played every snap of every game, aside from sitting in week 18 for playoff rest.

The Chargers used Johnson as the tip of the spear of the run game, regardless who was carrying the ball out of the backfield. Johnson is a very athletic and mobile guard. The Chargers will be looking for a similar archetype whether or not Johnson, who is now a free agent, is back in Los Angeles or not.

If the Chargers build their offense to maximize both quarterback Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton, the balance will pay dividends late in the season. This also likely means that Omarion Hampton is a prime breakout candidate in 2026 and top fantasy running back as well.

Omarion Hampton entered the NFL with more success running in zone blocking concepts at the collegiate level and the arrival of Mike McDaniel should lean into those strengths.