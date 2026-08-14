Biggest Takeaways From Chargers' Preseason Opener

The Los Angeles Chargers opened the preseason against the Houston Texans on Thursday night in Houston. The game featured mainly role and reserve players from both sides as well as young players getting their first NFL action.

Reserve players or not, the Houston Texans still channeled their grit and bully mentality from the opening whistle and the Chargers meticulously counter-punched and ran away with the 27-7 victory. This game was the first time new coordinators Chris O'Leary and Mike McDaniel took the field and called plays for the 2026 Chargers.

There was plenty to learn from this first contest from the coaching side and the personnel side. Let's dive into the biggest takeaways from this debut game.

Coaching takeaways

Chris O'Leary

Chris O'Leary returned to the Chargers after a year away to take over for his mentor Jesse Minter. It was clear that O'Leary would be keeping the structure of the defense but would bring his own style and flavor to the play calling. O'Leary promised to elevate and evolve the defense that was already present and the first glimpse of that vision was revealed against the Texans.

The first week of training camp brought more insight to O'Leary's vision for the 2026 Chargers defense. His coaching track record includes a more aggressive approach than his predecessor, especially from the linebackers.

After giving up an early touchdown to a unit comprised of the Texans starting offensive line, the Chargers defensive unit locked down and did not surrender another point the entire game. O'Leary's play-calling was on full display with more five-man rushes and blitzes coming from varying positions and angles. If the first preseason game is any indication, the 2026 Chargers defense will retain most of its core principles with a slight uptick in aggression.

Mike McDaniel

The Houston Texans pride themselves on being physical and playing that brand of football. Mike McDaniel seemed to quickly take the offense and simply counter punch that aggression and frustrate the Texans defense away from their brand.

Overall, whichever unit was on the field, the operation seemed to work, adjust and consistently keep the defense off balance. Even without most of the starters and main contributors on the field, it was easy to imagine Justin Herbert and the entire starting offense operating with the ability to counter what defenses will throw their way.

Standout players

Jake Slaughter

Jake Slaughter faced significant questions entering the NFL but the general belief was that he would fit in a Shanahan-based offense. He seemed to hold his own against the Houston Texans playing both center and guard. Further analysis from the All-22 endzone angles will be needed to fully understand how he fared but on initial watch, he moved well, displayed solid recognition and anchored well against the Texans defensive front.

Travis Burke

The Chargers were not playing around when it came to rebuilding the offensive line after the devastation the team suffered in 2025 from injuries. Fourth-round pick Travis Burke may be raw but his size, talent and nastiness showed up immediately.

All of the running backs

All of the Chargers running backs performed well and each took advantage of their opportunities. Second-year player Amar Johnson stole the show but the entire group played well.

Keandre Lambert-Smith

Keandre Lambert-Smith may be on the roster bubble simply due to the depth on the roster. He has surged lately in camp and made the most of his chances against the Texans as he was the number one target for quarterback Trey Lance early.

DJ Uiagalelei

Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei played very well and efficient given he was playing with the third-team offense. He got his first snaps with the second-team offense earlier in the week and his performance against the Texans warrants giving him a shot against elevated competition in the next preseason games.

Marlowe Wax

Linebacker Marlowe Wax made his presence felt early on defense and special teams. His stellar rise during training camp last year and his week 18 performance against the Denver Broncos seems to have carried over as he has hit the ground running to start the preseason.

The defensive line

The entire defensive line played stout and violent against the Texans' offensive line. Texans head coach Demeco Ryans said after the game, "The Chargers, they out-physicaled us the entire game." The defensive line appeared to have a significant impact in that regard.

"The Chargers, they out-physicaled us the entire game."- Texans head coach Demeco Ryans pic.twitter.com/6Sh456WY3q — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) August 14, 2026

Avery Smith

Undrafted cornerback Avery Smith has been saddled with the highest expectations of the UDFAs and has been having a great camp. He did not disappoint in his first NFL action. He was in tight coverage in the end zone but yielded the Texans lone score but bounced back and showed grit to keep making plays the rest of the game.

Questions remain

Can Genesis Smith tackle?

Rookie safety Genesis Smith was primarily used as a deep cover safety and did not have to tackle much against the Texans. The question of whether he has improved his biggest weakness entering the NFL will have to wait at least another week before being answered.

Who will take the fifth edge rusher role?

Second-year edge rusher Kyle Kennard appeared to play with improved physicality and violence on the edge and rookie UDFA Nadame Tucker had a few powerful flashes. None of the edge rushers demanded a roster spot against the Texans. If the Chargers keep five, the battle is far from over.