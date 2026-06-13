Chargers' Quentin Johnston Set for Career Season with Justin Herbert, Mike McDaniel

The Los Angeles Chargers have yet to fully display their new offense through OTAs under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Conceptually though, we know the run game is going to feature a wide zone concept where the offensive line and tight ends will stretch the edge and create rushing lanes.

The passing offense is under going significant changes as well. Mike McDaniel is changing Justin Herbert's footwork to increase the speed which the ball is out of Herbert's hand. The idea is to get the ball to the receiver earlier to create more space between receiver and closing defenders. The more space between the receiver and defender when the ball arrives leads to increased opportunities for yards after the catch.

Modern NFL offenses rely on explosive plays for drive success. NFL defenses have used shell defenses to keep explosive plays downfield to a minimum and force offenses to march down the field slowly and meticulously to reach the redzone. The counter punch from offensive coordinators is to create more YAC opportunities for ball carriers, the more YAC opportunities equals the greater chance for explosive plays.

Justin Herbert said at his first media availability of the offseason that Chargers receivers have already been warned, turn around and prepare for the ball or get smacked in the face with a pass. The idea should benefit several of the Chargers wide receivers, most notably fourth-year former first-round pick Quentin Johnston.

Quentin Johnston is built for this offense

The Chargers drafted Quentin Johnston in the first round of the 2023 draft. Johnston became a first-round prospect with a stellar senior year at TCU. He racked up 1,067 yards in 2022, 532, virtually half of his yards, came after the catch.

#TCU WR Quentin Johnston consistently made the first man miss on today’s Kansas tape.



His play strength and elusiveness is such a unique combination for a 6-4, 215 lbs. athlete. pic.twitter.com/rsNIXjvEpv — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 9, 2022

At the time, Johnston was considered a very good prospect but with shortcomings that did not match his size. He was not an outside X-receiver who would win jump balls like former Chargers receiver Mike Williams. Evidenced by his senior year production, Johnston was much more of an athletic run after the catch type receiver.

Injuries to Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in 2023, Johnston's rookie season, forced Johnston into a role he wasn't fully prepared for by taking many of the Mike Williams style targets in the offense. It was clear, the Chargers were not taking advantage of what Johnston excelled at.

Johnston kept improving every off-season and thrived with the arrival of Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles. Despite the improvement and steps forward, it still seemed that then-offensive coordinator Greg Roman did not get the ball to Johnston consistently in ways that allowed him to flash what made such a great prospect. It did come in flashes, and sometimes by shear will, such as his big game against the Denver Broncos in week three of 2025.

Quentin Johnston exploits slopping tackling on this 37-yard gain. #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/BGWXcJB5Sm — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 22, 2025

Mike McDaniel has consistently helped scheme opportunities for high YAC-producing receivers at every one of his stops. His lone year as the offensive coordinator in San Francisco in 2021, Deebo Samuel had his career high in YAC with 937. Tyreek Hill set his career high under McDaniel in 2023 with 689 YAC. It is no surprise that elite players are hitting career years in YAC in a Mike McDaniel offense, he designs the scheme to increase those opportunities.

Johnston's current career high in YAC is 313 which he set in 2024. This new offense is built to unleash skills that he possesses. We can expect a big leap from Johnston this season and it sounds like Mike McDaniel won't be able to keep it a secret for very long.

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel to WR Quentin Johnston: "Your drive phase right now is gonna f*ck the league up" pic.twitter.com/loQcidIJHW — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) June 10, 2026