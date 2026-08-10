The Chargers Rookie Playmaker Who is Quickly Becoming Impossible to Overlook

Brenen Thompson was already an intriguing name for the Los Angeles Chargers going into the offseason. However, the rookie is giving Chargers fans even more of a reason to pay attention.

There is still a lot to learn about what Thompson can bring to Los Angeles, but his first few months with the team have certainly caught the attention of those watching closely. The speedster has already made his presence felt, which is very promising to see early on.

Now, Thompson has an opportunity to prove his college football career was not a fluke. His speed and big-play ability give him a unique skill set in Los Angeles.

Thompson made his mark in college

Brenen Thompson started his journey at Texas, which led to him transferring to Oklahoma. where he played two seasons, only having 471 total yards. To me, this is where his story gets interesting. His time in Oklahoma never really showed what he could become, then he transferred to Mississippi State where he had a breakout year. Having over a 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and breaking multiple school records, showing elite level skill, and being a reliable target.

His time in Mississippi compared to Oklahoma felt like he finally found the right situation to show what he really could do. He took advantage of his opportunity and show he could be a legit playmaker. It was a major change in his college journey, and it gave the Chargers something to believe in when they drafted him.

Thompson went from being overlooked to one of the more productive wide receivers at the collegiate level. That one season ultimately changed the way people view him and put in on the path to the NFL.

Early signs point to something special

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rookie's speed is by far the most noticeable aspect of his game early in preseason. That being said, his ability to regularly get open and make plays is what stands out to the coaching staff.

Chargers writer Omar Navarro on Chargers.com stated "So far, the rookie continuously finds himself as a target by Herbert during the team drills, garnering praise from his fellow teammates and coaches already".

Every single day it seems like Brenen Thompson makes an elite-level play on the practice field. Whether he is blowing past a defender with his speed or making an incredible catch look easy, Thompson keeps grabbing the attention of every single person around him.

Getting consistent opportunities from Justin Herbert during team drills says a lot about where Thompson currently stands. For a player who just arrived in the league, he looks like someone who is evolving every time he steps foot on the field. I truly expect him to flourish into an elite target.