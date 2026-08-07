Surprise Players Turning Heads at Chargers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers have wrapped up their first two padded practices and their first full contact and fully padded practice of 2026 fall camp. After nearly two weeks of camp, several players have started to make noise and have surprised so far with their performances.

The Chargers have new coordinators on both sides of the ball who are using camp, just as the players are, to ramp up for the season. Part of that ramp-up period is getting to know the players and their strengths and weaknesses to better maximize their talent. Let's dive into a handful of players who are putting together surprising performances in camp and how their roles could evolve.

Offense

Branson Taylor, offensive line

Branson Taylor entered the offseason program nearly as an afterthought. Taylor was a sixth-round pick in 2025 who the team couldn't find the right spot for along the offensive line after he played tackle in college. After spending a year on the practice squad, he finally was rewarded a shot to play and start in lieu of the starters in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos.

Entering training camp, Taylor had not been mentioned much and was expected to end up on the outside looking in at a roster spot. He not only is defying that external projection, he is kicking down the door for a potential starting job. Taylor has emerged as a true contender for the starting left guard job and was the first lineman with the first time in back to back practices including the first fully padded practice.

Taylor came into the offseason program in much better shape, seemingly prepared for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's fast-paced offense. His feet and movement have looked better and paired with a solid anchor, he is demanding attention in trenches.

Ladd McConkey, wide receiver

Jul 30, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (15) at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey carried high expectations into the offseason as one of the biggest potential benefactors of the arrival of Mike McDaniel. Unfortunately, McConkey tweaked his hamstring in OTAs and did not get many live reps in the new offense.

The lack of live reps led to a slower start for McConkey in camp as other receivers appeared to hit the ground running. McConkey has quickly turned that around but not just as a projected YAC king, but as a true downfield threat as well.

Justin Herbert continues to find Ladd McConkey in the deep part of the field. McConkey may not be as fast as rookie Brenen Thompson but he did still run a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. McConkey's speed seems to have become an afterthought after his route running and playmaking skills have shined. He is a fast wide receiver and Herbert is building trust and timing with him deep down the field.

Defense

Justin Eboigbe, defensive line

The Chargers drafted Justin Eboigbe in the fourth round of the 2024 draft out of Alabama as a true stash and develop project. He essentially used his rookie year as a redshirt year and took a significant leap in his second season as a versatile pass-rushing defensive tackle.

Eboigbe was expected to fill a similar role compared to the 2025 season heading into 2026 camp. He is kicking down the door and demanding a larger role so far in training camp. The Athletic's senior writer Daniel Popper recently noted that on the first day of fully padded practice, Eboigbe was "virtually unblockable."

Jamaree Caldwell, defensive tackle

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (99) looks on during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamaree Caldwell played well his rookie season and looks to expand on his role and performance in his second season. He has hit the ground running in training camp alongside Teair Tart and Dalvin Tomlinson. Caldwell has been a consistent problem for the offense and making life difficult.

The Chargers will be looking to Caldwell for a significant role and he is rising to the occasion. Young defensive linemen typically require a few years to really establish themselves at the NFL level, Caldwell appears to be pushing that timeline forward in just his second training camp.