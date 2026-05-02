Chargers Rookie Jersey Numbers After Veteran's Change Match Tone of LA's Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers were a little boring during the NFL draft. Fittingly, it's the same story for the official jersey numbers for the rookie class.

Seriously, though, one of the biggest talking points that registers as even semi-controversial for the Chargers exiting the draft is the age of their first-round pick.

In fact, NFL executives have thrown criticism at the Akheem Mesidor pick.

Other than that, though, the Chargers traded around the board a bit and used four of their eight selections on offensive linemen. Boring, but much needed as Mike McDaniel arrives to install his own scheme. Protecting Justin Herbert is key, too.

Those jersey numbers? Perhaps by far the most interesting thing is veteran Teair Tart changed his jersey number this offseason. That, on the heels of signing a big-money extension with the Chargers.

Chargers rookie jersey numbers update

Akheem Mesidor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 22: EDGE Akheem Mesidor (No. 90)

Round 2, Pick 63: OL Jake Slaughter (No.66)

Round 4, Pick 105: WR (No. 89)

Round 4, Pick 117: OT Travis Burke (No. 77)

Round 4, Pick 131: S Genesis Smith (No. 22)

Round 5, Pick 145: DT Nick Barrett (No. 91)

Round 6, Pick 202: OL Logan Taylor (No.65 )

Round 6, Pick 206: OL Alex Harkey (No.73 )

We bring up Tart for a key reason: He switched off the No. 90 and will now wear No. 93.

That left the door open for Mesidor to swoop in after the first round and take that No. 90. He’ll hope to boom with the number in the same way Tart did years ago when arriving as a prove-it deal guy who blossomed into a cornerstone.

Tart, by the way? The big-money contract hasn’t changed him.

"No, it actually builds on it. Same me," Tart said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "I always got something to prove. I know I play with a chip on my shoulder, always got something to prove, always want to find ways to get better each and every season."

He went on to sum up the locker room’s desire for success in a way only he can: "I think we're [bleeping] starving."

Otherwise, maybe the most notable thing here for the Chargers is wideout Brenen Thompson going for the No. 89, as opposed to the trendy single-digit numbers right now. No doubt Chargers fans saw that and hoped the speedy 4.26 prospect can turn into their own sort of Steve Smith in McDaniel’s system.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter